How-the-Connect-Hub-Initiative-is-opening-doors-for-Gibraltar’s-younger-generation

By Emma Zammitt, Senior Executive, Government of Gibraltar

When the Hon. Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry took office in 2023, he brought with him a clear vision: to bridge the gap between Gibraltar’s young people and the wide array of careers available to them. From the start, he recognised a persistent challenge. Many students and young adults in Gibraltar were defaulting to familiar professions such as teaching, accountancy, and law, often without a full understanding of the dynamic opportunities in sectors like FinTech, Gaming, Insurance, and other financial services that are thriving in the jurisdiction.

With this in mind, the Connect Hub initiative was launched. A dynamic, ongoing programme designed to help students and young people explore career paths beyond the traditional. Through Connect Hub, the Ministry has aimed to raise awareness, inspire ambition, and equip the next generation with the insights and connections they need to thrive in Gibraltar’s modern economy.

A broader vision for career awareness

A key part of the challenge lies in deeply rooted cultural expectations. In Gibraltar, there has long been a strong emphasis, particularly among families, on pursuing well- known, traditionally “safe” professions. Many parents understandably encourage careers in law, education, accountancy, or positions within the civil service, viewing these roles as stable and respectable paths. While these professions are undeniably important, this mindset can sometimes limit the scope of what young people consider possible for themselves.

Minister Feetham believes it’s time to expand those horizons. “We want our young people to realise just how many doors are open to them,” he said. “Gibraltar’s economy is evolving, and we need to evolve with it. There is a huge demand for talent in sectors many students have never even considered.” Connect Hub provides that platform. From workshops and career days to networking events and industry talks, the initiative brings students face-to-face with professionals in cutting-edge industries. It allows them to ask questions, hear real-life stories, and get a genuine feel for what it’s like to work in sectors such as Marketing, Compliance, Software Development, Blockchain, eGaming, and more.

Highlights of the initiative

Since its inception, Connect Hub has hosted seven events across various different sectors. These have included Insurance, Banking, FinTech, Online Gaming, and Compliance, and have brought together students from local secondary schools, the Gibraltar College, the University of Gibraltar and local students studying abroad.

Some standout events have included:

Gibraltar Bankers Association – A hands-on workshop introducing students to careers and operations within the banking sector, guided by industry mentors.

– A hands-on workshop introducing students to careers and operations within the banking sector, guided by industry mentors. Entain – An interactive session with one of the top international online gaming companies, giving students a behind-the-scenes look at one of Gibraltar’s largest employment sectors and its diverse career paths.

– An interactive session with one of the top international online gaming companies, giving students a behind-the-scenes look at one of Gibraltar’s largest employment sectors and its diverse career paths. Bitso & Bullish – Two engaging FinTech events where founders shared their career journeys and offered insights into Crypto Exchanges, Blockchain, and Gibraltar’s role as a regulated hub for Virtual Asset Businesses.

– Two engaging FinTech events where founders shared their career journeys and offered insights into Crypto Exchanges, Blockchain, and Gibraltar’s role as a regulated hub for Virtual Asset Businesses. Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers – A practical workshop on the importance of compliance and risk management across Gibraltar’s financial services industry, with insights into regulatory frameworks that underpin Gibraltar’s reputation as a well-regulated jurisdiction.

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Parents, who are also encouraged to attend these events, have praised the initiative and students have called it “eye-opening” and “inspiring,” with many expressing a newfound interest in pursuing opportunities they hadn’t previously considered.

A community effort

Minister Feetham is quick to point out that the success of Connect Hub is due in large part to collaboration with local businesses, educators, and government departments all working together to make it happen. Industry partners have welcomed the chance to connect with the next generation of professionals, and many have expressed their willingness to offer internships, mentorships, or even apprenticeships to promising students.

"This is about more than just career guidance," said the Minister. "It's about community-building. It's about ensuring Gibraltar's young people feel empowered, included, and ready to contribute to the future of our economy."

Looking ahead

With more events in the pipeline and plans to expand the initiative further, the Ministry is committed to ensuring Connect Hub remains a cornerstone of youth engagement and career development in Gibraltar. The goal is to embed this kind of exposure and guidance into the educational journey of every student, not as an add-on, but as a core part of how young people prepare for their futures. As the local and global job markets continue to evolve, initiatives like Connect Hub are more important than ever. They remind us that while traditional careers will always have their place, the world is changing, and Gibraltar’s youth must be equipped to change.