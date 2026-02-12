Hassans marks 20 years as Gibraltar’s longest top-ranked firm in Chambers Global

Hassans has marked 20 consecutive years as a top-ranked firm in the Chambers Global guide, one of the world’s most respected independent directories of leading law firms and lawyers. The ranking is based on in-depth research, including interviews with clients and peers, and is widely regarded as a benchmark for legal quality and service.

Being top ranked in Chambers Global reflects consistent excellence, depth of expertise and client trust across complex and high-value work. Hassans is the longest-standing firm in Gibraltar to hold this distinction.

In the 2026 guide, 18 Hassans lawyers have been recognised across three core practice areas: Corporate and Commercial, Financial Services and Dispute Resolution, highlighting the breadth and strength of the firm’s legal offering.

James Levy CBE KC continues to be the only lawyer in Gibraltar to retain Star Individual status, a designation reserved for exceptional practitioners recognised for outstanding legal ability and client service.

This year also sees Lewis Baglietto KC newly ranked as the sole Senior Statesperson for Dispute Resolution in Gibraltar recognising his longstanding influence and leadership in the market.

Michael Castiel and Peter Montegriffo KC have both retained their Senior Statesperson rankings in Corporate and Commercial. Peter is also recognised as a Gaming and Gambling Market Leader, alongside Andrew Montegriffo, reflecting their international standing in these sectors.

Across Corporate and Commercial, Ian Felice is ranked in Band 1, the highest category awarded by Chambers Global. Nicholas Howard, Isaac Levy and Vikram Nagrani are ranked in Band 2 with Tim Garcia and Andrew Montegriffo ranked in Band 3, with Andrew promoted from Up and Coming.

In Financial Services, James Lasry and Aaron Payas are ranked in Band 1 with Anthony Provasoli and Valerie Holliday retaining Band 3 rankings.

In Dispute Resolution, joining Lewis Baglietto KC, is Daniel Feetham KC in Band 1. Moshe Levy has been promoted to Band 2, while Gilbert Licudi KC and Darren Martinez are ranked in Band 3, with Darren promoted from Up and Coming. Lewis Baglietto KC is also recognised in the Shipping Spotlight table.

Client feedback published by Chambers Global includes:

“Hassans has some of the highest-calibre lawyers in Gibraltar. They can address complexity and demonstrate sophistication in their solutions.”

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner, commented:

“This recognition reflects the depth of talent across the firm and our long-standing commitment to excellence. Maintaining a top tier ranking for two decades is a testament to the consistency of our people and the trust our clients place in us. Independent validation of this kind matters because it is grounded in client experience.”

The full results for the jurisdiction can be found here.