Rare Solar Eclipses in Gibraltar – Visit Us in 2026 & 2027

In the summers of 2026 and 2027, Gibraltar will take centre stage in two extraordinary astronomical events. With planning already underway and significant visitor interest anticipated, we would be delighted to welcome you to our Gibraltar office during this remarkable period.

Gibraltar is set to experience two rare solar eclipses over the next two approaching Summers. The first will be a 92% solar eclipse, visible on12 August 2026 and the second will be a total solar eclipse (100%), visible on 2 August 2027.

Preparations for these upcoming eclipses began in early January, with the Gibraltar Minister for the Environment chairing discussions alongside representatives from the Gibraltar Astronomical Society, Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Ministry of Transport, and Gibraltar Public Health Services.

While the 2026 eclipse will be visible across much of the Iberian Peninsula, Gibraltar will experience over four minutes of a totality eclipse during 2027, making it a truly exceptional and rare opportunity. With thousands of visitors expected, early planning is essential. We are inviting clients, suppliers and friends to Gibraltar to watch from land or from the deck of their yacht.

With its strategic location, world-class facilities, and attractive tax advantages, Gibraltar remains an ideal base for both business and maritime services. So, while you are in Gibraltar, we encourage you to take the opportunity to visit our offices. A reminder of some of the core services we offer:

• Company incorporation and management

• Worldwide yacht and vessel registrations (all sizes)

• Tailored business services

• Company secretarial services and registered office provision

• Ship station radio licensing

• And much more…

Of course, you do not need to be in Gibraltar to benefit from our services, but if you are planning to visit, we would be delighted to welcome you to our offices. To book an appointment, please contact your Relationship Manager (appointments are limited due to expected eclipse demand).

Now is the Time to Work with The Europa Group

Europa Trust Company Limited is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for 40 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

If you are thinking of changing your company management, Contact us today to find out how we can help you.