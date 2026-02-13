Peter J. Isola Foundation Supports Robotic Surgery Initiative

The Peter J. Isola Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local healthcare with a £20,000 donation to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar (PCG), thereby contributing to the Gibraltar Health Authority’s Robotic Surgery Initiative, a landmark investment that marks a major step forward in the delivery of surgical care.

The initiative has been made possible through the collective generosity of key sponsors, including the Kusuma Trust, whose significant contribution has played an instrumental role in bringing robotic assisted surgery to Gibraltar.

Yesterday, sponsors were invited to visit St Bernard’s Hospital, where they viewed the robotic surgical system and met with the clinical team, gaining first hand insight into the transformative impact this technology will have on patient care. The change is revolutionary in the provision of medical services in Gibraltar.

The visit was followed by a reception held at ISOLAS LLP, at which Prostate Cancer Gibraltar (PCG) expressed its gratitude to the sponsors whose generosity made the initiative possible. Addressing attendees, the Hon. Gemma Arias Vasquez, Minister for Health, Care and Business, highlighted the significance of the development and its role in strengthening local health services.

Trustee Katrina Isola accepted a commemorative token in recognition of the Foundation’s contribution and said: “This collaborative effort reflects a shared commitment to improving patient outcomes within our community. We are proud to support initiatives that sustain high quality healthcare for generations to come.”

The Foundation is pleased to have worked with The Kusuma Trust, Anglo Hispano, Bank Safra, Bland Group, Capurro Group, Gibraltar International Bank, Hassans, Raphael Benaim, Restsso, Situs Construction, Victory Gate Developments Ltd, in making this ambitious project a reality.