Gibraltar’s next big move for Crypto Clearing & Stablecoins

By Jonathan Garcia, Partner, ISOLAS LLP

Gibraltar has never shied away became the first jurisdiction in the world to regulate Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

That early move earned it a reputation as a jurisdiction willing to embrace innovation while ensuring guardrails were in place. Today, Gibraltar is pushing the frontier once again. The government has announced plans for a groundbreaking regulatory framework that will govern the digital clearing and settlement of virtual asset derivatives.

This is no small step. Clearing and settlement sit at the very heart of financial markets. Traditionally, central counterparties play this role, reducing systemic risk and ensuring that trades between buyers and sellers are executed and finalised without dispute. In the digital asset world, however, this safety net has been largely absent. Most transactions have relied on exchanges, with varying degrees of security and oversight. Gibraltar aims to fill this gap with a framework that brings institutional standards to the digital asset space.

Government and Industry

The new framework, developed in collaboration with the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and the exchange Bullish, is being positioned as the world’s first dedicated regulatory regime for crypto clearing and settlement. It will provide a roadmap for how risks are managed, how assets are safeguarded, and how settlement finality is guaranteed. Minister for Trade and Industry, The Hon Nigel Feetham MP KC, called it a reflection of Gibraltar’s commitment to ‘responsible innovation.’ Bullish CEO Tom Farley praised the initiative as a model for public–private partnership done right, showing how governments and industry can work hand-in-hand to build trust.

Stablecoins, digital money for a Digital Age

Alongside clearing, stablecoins are becoming essential to the crypto economy. Unlike volatile digital assets, stablecoins are designed to maintain steady value by being pegged to currencies like the US dollar or the Euro. They are the quiet workhorses of the digital market, allowing traders and institutions to move in and out of volatile positions without leaving the blockchain ecosystem.

As of mid 2025, stablecoins represent more than $250 billion in circulation, with the vast majority tied to the US dollar. They act as liquidity bridges – helping traders move seamlessly between assets, powering decentralised finance platforms, and increasingly, handling real-world payments. For consumers in emerging markets, they offer a lifeline against inflation and unstable banking systems. In this sense, stablecoins are more than trading tools; they are becoming instruments of financial inclusion.

GENIUS Act

But with rapid growth comes regulatory attention. Policymakers are concerned about how reserves are managed, whether assets are truly backed one-to-one, and how sudden redemptions could destabilise financial markets. This has sparked a wave of new rules around the world. In the United States, the GENIUS Act was passed in July 2025, requiring stablecoins to be fully backed with liquid assets and subject to regular audits. In Europe, the MiCA regulation has brought both domestic and foreign stablecoin issuers under strict oversight. Hong Kong and Singapore are rolling out similar requirements. The message is consistent: stablecoins can enable innovation, but they must also guarantee transparency and trust.

Why Gibraltar’s move matters

So why does Gibraltar’s clearing framework matter in the context of stablecoins? Because it positions the territory at the sweet spot of two global trends. On one side, it is building world-first infrastructure for clearing and settlement in crypto markets.

On the other, it is aligning itself with the new wave of regulation around stablecoins, which are quickly becoming the backbone of digital payments and liquidity. Few jurisdictions have managed to get ahead on both fronts simultaneously.

Together, these initiatives create a powerful value proposition. Institutions looking for safe, well-regulated entry points into crypto will find Gibraltar ready. Investors will see a jurisdiction that balances innovation with oversight. And firms will discover an ecosystem designed for resilience as well as growth. For a small territory, the impact could be outsized, positioning Gibraltar as a natural hub for digital asset activity in Europe and beyond.

A glimpse of the future

The potential applications are vast. Imagine a future where tokenised dollars move across borders in seconds, clearing and settlement happen instantly under Gibraltar’s new regime, and derivatives are managed with the same rigour as traditional finance. Stablecoins could fuel global trade, while digital clearing ensures the system is safe, efficient, and scalable. This is not just speculation – it is the direction markets are already moving. Gibraltar’s role is to make sure the infrastructure is ready when the demand fully arrives.

By marrying stablecoins with digital clearing, Gibraltar is not only keeping pace with global change – it is leading it. Once again, the Rock is proving that being small on the map does not mean being small in vision. In the fast-evolving world of digital assets, Gibraltar is showing how to build a future that is both innovative and secure.