Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a transformational force

By Eilish Bouse, Director, Risk Advisory, Insurance Risk & Actuarial, Grant Thornton Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a major hub for a number of business sectors, including insurance, fintech, gaming, and e-money – industries well-suited to AI adoption due to their scale and data richness. AI offers significant growth and efficiency, as well as assisting with challenges of local recruitment. Understanding AI’s potential and pitfalls is essential for businesses striving to remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving, digital-first world.

What is AI?

AI refers to technologies that enable machines to perform tasks traditionally requiring human intelligence, including recognising patterns, analysing data, and making decisions. Earlier tools, like Excel and SQL databases, allowed businesses to manage structured data but required significant manual input. Later innovations, such as Power BI and Salesforce, incorporated machine learning features to improve functionality, but remained limited in adaptability.

Modern AI systems, driven by advanced machine learning and neural networks, process large volumes of real-time data, uncover hidden patterns, and make parallel decisions. Generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT and Gemini, mark a new era, offering capabilities such as natural language processing, rapid prototyping, and content generation.

For Gibraltar businesses, these advances offer new solutions to longstanding challenges, boosting efficiency and growth. A 2023 industry survey found that 62% of CFOs and 58% of CEOs believe AI will be the most influential factor in shaping their industries over the next three years.

Gibraltar’s economic landscape

Insurance – Gibraltar’s well-established insurance industry benefits from a robust regulatory regime and passporting rights into the UK market. Gibraltar-based insurers hold over 30% of the UK’s motor insurance, 30% of the travel insurance and 20% of the pet insurance.

Gaming – Gibraltar oversees 60% of all global online gaming and has been a key hub for the industry for over a decade. The gaming industry contributes about 25% of Gibraltar’s GDP and employs roughly 3,800 people.

Fintech – Gibraltar’s progressive regulatory environment has attracted global digital finance firms, establishing it as a leading fintech hub.

Businesses in these sectors are facing global competition, regulatory change, and the pace of technological advancements – fortunately industry leaders can deploy AI as a transformative toolkit.

Key opportunities for AI integration

Insurance

AI enhances operational efficiency and reduces costs in insurance. Predictive analytics improves underwriting accuracy by enabling deep and rapid analysis of data. AI-enabled fraud detection tools identify anomalies, whilst also enhancing customer satisfaction via quick claims approvals. Overall, there are potentially billions of annual savings in improved loss ratios, ultimately lowering customer costs.

Gaming

AI is transforming the gaming sector by creating personalised player experiences. Operators can use predictive analytics to gain deeper insights into player preferences, improving retention and enabling more targeted marketing strategies. With AI-driven gaming solutions projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% reaching a value of USD 5.7 billion by 2030, Gibraltar-based operators are wellpositioned to capitalise on this opportunity.

Fintech

AI is transforming fintech by enabling smarter credit scoring and enhancing regulatory compliance. AI-powered credit models use alternative data sources like transaction histories and spending patterns to provide more accurate and inclusive risk assessments. Additionally, AI streamlines Know Your Customer (KYC) processes by automating identity verification and flagging inconsistencies in real time. It has been reported that AI automation enhanced customer onboarding efficiency by up to 90%.

Risks and pitfalls of AI

AI adoption brings challenges that businesses must navigate carefully:

Bias and Fairness – Poorly designed algorithms can perpetuate discrimination, in sensitive sectors like insurance and finance.

Transparency – The “black box” nature of many AI systems can make it difficult to explain outcomes, for instance reducing user confidence, or complicating regulatory compliance.

Cybersecurity – AI systems are vulnerable to attacks, including adversarial manipulations and data breaches.

Regulation – Industries such as insurance and fintech face increased scrutiny when deploying AI, requiring robust governance frameworks.

Robust design, regular oversight, and continuous bias monitoring are crucial to demonstrate responsible AI use in Gibraltar’s high-risk sectors.

Effective AI adoption

To successfully integrate AI, businesses should adopt a strategic and phased approach. The first step is to assess operations and identify tasks where AI can automate processes or enhance decisionmaking.

Starting small, with agile pilot projects, allows firms to test AI tools, demonstrate value, secure buy-in, and refine strategies before scaling. Upskilling employees in data analytics and AI fundamentals is also essential to ensure teams can work effectively with the technology.

Additionally, AI solutions must align with existing IT infrastructure to minimise disruptions during deployment. Finally, regular evaluations are critical to monitor outcomes, optimise performance, and ensure compliance with any relevant regulations

Conclusion

Gibraltar’s key industries stand at the forefront of AI-driven transformation. Businesses can secure growth and global competitiveness by adopting AI to improve processes, enhance fraud detection, and deliver personalised experiences. While leveraging AI’s capabilities, companies must remain mindful of ethical and regulatory considerations and the importance of trust. By acting strategically, Gibraltar’s businesses can lead the way in an AI-powered future, solidifying their position as innovators in a rapidly changing world.