Triay Lawyers Announces Appointment of Helen Murphy to Senior Associate

Gibraltar, 28 July 2025 – Triay Lawyers is delighted to announce the appointment of Helen Murphy to the position of Senior Associate.

Helen is an integral part of the Triay team, demonstrating unwavering dedication, legal acumen, and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. Since joining the firm in 2019, she has consistently contributed to complex and high-profile matters, building a reputation for both professionalism and reliability.

This well-earned promotion recognises Helen’s significant achievements and continued growth within the firm. In her new role as Senior Associate, she will take on additional responsibilities while continuing to provide expert advice to clients across a range of legal areas.

Managing Partner Jay Gomez commented:

“Helen’s promotion is a reflection of her hard work, deep understanding of the law, and her commitment to both our clients and the values of the firm. We are proud to see her progress and look forward to her continued success in this new role.”

Triay Lawyers remains committed to developing talent from within and celebrating the accomplishments of its team.