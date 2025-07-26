ISOLAS LLP Retains Band 1 Ranking in 2025 Chambers and Partners

ISOLAS LLP has once again retained its Band 1 ranking in the 2025 Chambers and Partners High Net Worth (HNW) Guide, reaffirming our position as a market leader in private client services in Gibraltar.

Senior Partner Peter Isola, Partners Emma Azopardi Lejeune and Adrian Pilcher TEP continue to be recognised as Band 1 lawyers.

The firm is particularly pleased to share that Partner Stuart Dalmedo has also been newly ranked as Up and Coming in this year’s edition — a recognition of his growing reputation and professional expertise within the field and in particular in relation to taxation where he continues to excel.

The Chambers HNW Guide identifies the top legal advisers serving high net worth individuals globally, with clients praising ISOLAS for its “excellent legal expertise,”, and ability to “adapt to changing compliance landscapes while maintaining a high standard of service.”

Team Highlights

Peter Isola: “For private client you need a certain polish, and Peter has that in spades. ”

Emma Lejeune: “Emma’s strong commercial awareness allows her to provide practical, business-focused advice, ensuring alignment with our strategic goals.”

Adrian Pilcher: “Adrian Pilcher’s commercial awareness is exceptional. He anticipates challenges and provides insightful, strategic advice that aligns with our objectives.”

Stuart Dalmedo: Newly ranked as Up and Coming, Stuart is praised for his excellent advice, in particular with tax issues.”

Senior Partner The Hon Albert Isola CBE said “We are particularly proud to see Stuart Dalmedo recognised as Up and Coming in this year’s guide. Stuart has consistently demonstrated outstanding technical ability, charismatic professionalism, and a deep commitment to our clients. His recognition is well deserved and a reflection of the strength and depth of our team.”