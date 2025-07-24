Hassans ranked Band 1 in Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2025

Hassans has once again secured a prestigious Band 1 ranking in the 2025 edition of the Chambers High Net Worth (HNW) Guide, with four of its Partners also maintaining their individual Band 1 rankings.

The Chambers HNW Guide recognises the world’s leading lawyers and law firms dedicated to serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals.

The four Hassans Partners ranked Band 1 in this year’s guide are:

James Levy CBE KC – “James has an encyclopaedic knowledge and a seemingly global network to call on. He always provides advice that is extremely valuable.”

Isaac Levy – “Isaac is bright, commercial and highly sophisticated across all spheres.”

Peter Montegriffo KC – “Aside from being extremely strong and knowledgeable in Gibraltar, Peter also knows non-Gibraltar law as well.”

Vikram Nagrani – “Vikram is extremely professional and commercially aware.”

On the Private Client team overall, clients commented:

“Hassans is totally proactive. In multiple cases, it has been able to advise us of potential issues before we were even aware of them.”

Remarking on the rankings, Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner, said:

“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition from Chambers, and we thank our clients and peers for their thoughtful feedback. These Band 1 rankings reflect the consistent excellence of the ranked lawyers and the exceptional teams that support them.”

In addition to recognising top law firms, the Chambers HNW Guide also highlights leading accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies, and other key advisers to wealthy individuals globally.

The full 2025 rankings and client feedback can be viewed here: [https://chambers.com/legal-rankings/offshore-trusts-gibraltar-21:1476:94:1?l=en-GB]