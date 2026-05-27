The Gibraltar Aircraft Registry – A Rock Stable Choice

On 15 May 2026, the Gibraltar Aircraft Registry was formally introduced to Gibraltar’s professional services community. This rapidly evolving sector creates new opportunities for aircraft registration in Gibraltar, the restructuring of aircraft ownership, and the operation of non-EU aircraft into Europe. Europa Aviation Limited, part of the Europa Group, attended the event and reports on the significant advantages Gibraltar can offer clients for private aircraft registration.

The Gibraltar Civil Aviation Authority and the Gibraltar Aircraft Registry hosted an industry briefing for Gibraltar’s professional services community and members of the press. Opened by the Minister for Commercial Aviation, the event aimed to introduce the Registry, its regulatory framework, and its operational vision. Aviation professionals from around the world attended the briefing, reflecting the growing international interest in Gibraltar as an emerging aviation jurisdiction.

Gibraltar already has a well-established reputation in international sectors such as financial services, legal services, insurance, yachting, and shipping. Expanding into aviation was therefore a natural progression for Gibraltar’s growing economy.

The new Registry aims to position Gibraltar as a competitive and credible aviation jurisdiction, with the aim to attract hundreds of aircraft registrations over the next few years.

What are the Advantages of Registering a Private Aircraft in Gibraltar?

Gibraltar is perfectly located as the gateway to Europe and Africa, making it ideal for international travel and operational flexibility.

The Registry is ICAO compliant under the “ZD” designation and will operate within the Cape Town framework,

Gibraltar has introduced a modern international aviation regulatory framework that promotes confidence, transparency, and long-term growth.

A dedicated Civil Aviation Authority independently supervises, regulates, and enforces all aspects of civil aviation, separate from the Government of Gibraltar.

Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory with a Common Law legal system, UK-aligned regulatory standards, lender familiarity, English language accessibility, and an EU time zone.

Gibraltar is OECD white-listed and remains outside the EU VAT and customs union, allowing for greater structuring flexibility

Conclusion

The launch of the Gibraltar Aircraft Registry marks an exciting new chapter for Gibraltar’s growing international services sector. Combining regulatory credibility, strategic location, operational flexibility, and a business-friendly framework, Gibraltar is well positioned to become a leading jurisdiction for private aircraft registration and ownership structuring.

Europa Aviation Limited, part of the Europa Group, is proud to support this important development and looks forward to assisting clients with aircraft registration, ownership restructuring, and related aviation services in Gibraltar. Contact us today to learn how we can help you.

Now is the Time to Work with The Europa Group

Europa Aviation Limited is part of the Europa Group, which has been based in Gibraltar for over 40 years. During this time, we have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Contact us today to find out how we can help you.