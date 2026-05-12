GACO and BPP International Finance Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Compliance and Finance Training in Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR – 12th May 2026 – The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with BPP International Finance, a leading international provider of professional education. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in GACO’s mission to enhance the professional development of its members by providing access to world-class, internationally recognised training and qualifications.

Through this partnership, GACO members will benefit from BPP International Finance’s extensive expertise in financial services, including specialised training in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Risk Management, Corporate Governance, and the latest regulatory updates. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between local requirements and international best practices, ensuring that Gibraltar’s compliance community remains at the forefront of the global financial landscape.

Expanding the Horizon for Gibraltar’s Professionals

As the regulatory environment becomes increasingly complex, the need for high quality, continuous professional development (CPD) has never been greater. This partnership will introduce a suite of new educational opportunities, including:

Bespoke Training Modules: Tailored to the specific needs of the Gibraltar market.

Tailored to the specific needs of the Gibraltar market. International Expert Access: Masterclasses and seminars delivered by BPP’s industry-leading tutors.

Masterclasses and seminars delivered by BPP’s industry-leading tutors. Enhanced CPD Offerings: A broader range of technical and soft-skills courses to support career progression at all levels.

A Shared Commitment to Excellence

“GACO has always been dedicated to promoting the highest standards of compliance and risk management in Gibraltar,” said Carlos M. Martins, Chairperson at GACO. “By partnering with BPP International Finance, we are significantly expanding our training offering. This collaboration allows us to provide our members with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate an evolving regulatory world with confidence.”

Stuart Chandler, commercial director at BPP International Finance, added: “We are delighted to work alongside GACO to support professionals safeguarding Gibraltar’s financial services industry. Our case-led regulatory training reflects the realities of international financial services, aligning with GACO’s commitment to excellence. We look forward to working with Gibraltar’s compliance community through this collaboration.”

About GACO

The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) is the primary professional body for compliance practitioners in Gibraltar. It serves as a vital link between the industry and regulators, providing education, networking, and advocacy to maintain Gibraltar’s reputation as a premier international financial centre.

https://www.gaco.gi/

About BPP International Finance

BPP International Finance, part of the BPP Education Group, provide specialised training and qualifications across accountancy, tax, law and finance. As a Platinum ACCA provider, ICAEW partner and CGI recommended tuition provider, they support students worldwide with expert-led materials. Their professional development spans governance, data & tech and leadership and financial services compliance, delivered by industry experts. Trusted by diverse global organisations, BPP International Finance act as a dedicated business partner, consistently delivering excellent pass rates and career-focused learning.

https://www.bppif.com/