Betting On Gibraltar

Casino Admiral Gibraltar in association with APEX pro gaming Announces New Investment Initiative and Skilled Employment Opportunities in Gibraltar Strategic investment in development studio will accelerate innovation capacity and create high-value professional and technical roles.

Gibraltar — 26th May 2020 – Casino Admiral Gibraltar today announced a significant new investment initiative in Gibraltar aimed at accelerating innovation and software development capacity on an ongoing basis, while creating highly desirable skilled employment opportunities.

The establishment of RockTec Ltd in close association with renowned innovator APEX pro gaming and the accompanying million £ plus investment commitment will support the expansion of high-tech development and digital assets creation, including for the gaming sector, reinforcing Gibraltar’s position as a competitive international choice for technology innovation.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

RockTec Ltd is expected to create opportunities across high-demand skilled professional disciplines, including:

Digital art & animation

Software engineering

Applied and generative AI

Project management and operations

Recruitment is ongoing and prioritizes professional development, competitive compensation, and pathways for long-term career growth within Gibraltar’s evolving economy and beyond. (HR Manager: Veronique Hermida vhermida@casinogib.ltd)

“This investment is being made in close association with APEX pro gaming, a global innovator with a strong international presence and trusted local partners around the world, and reflects our confidence in Gibraltar’s business environment, regulatory framework, and highly skilled workforce as a hub for innovation. We are committed to reinvesting and creating sustainable employment opportunities and long-term strategic growth in Gibraltar.”, said Stuart Kirkpatrick, Admiral Casino Gibraltar CEO.

STRATEGIC INVESTMENT DETAILS

The innovation studio initiative will include:

Premium offices in Ocean Village

Immediate creation of new skilled jobs

Investment in technology infrastructure

Establishing partnerships with local tertiary educational institutions, training providers, and industry organisations

Long-term commitment to sustainable growth of Gibraltar as an innovation hub

The investment is expected to:

Increase local economic activity and private-sector collaboration • Support the development of emerging technologies and specialist expertise • Enhance Gibraltar’s attractiveness to international investors and businesses • Contribute to workforce upskilling and talent retention

Create indirect opportunities for local suppliers and service providers

In welcoming this decision, Minister Feetham said:

“The Government welcomes this investment and the skilled technology employment opportunities it will create for Gibraltar. Initiatives like this strengthen our economy, support talent development and reinforce Gibraltar’s reputation as a tier one gaming hub and forward-looking international business centre.”

ABOUT APEX pro gaming

Shaping the future of gaming with innovative technology and comprehensive gaming solutions. We understand the uniqueness of every market, and we are dedicated to delivering tailor-made solutions. Experience the difference – where innovation meets performance and the highest standards. Johannes Weissengruber, Founder & CEO

ABOUT ROCKTEC LTD

Passion | Innovation | Team Spirit | Integrity | Excellence

Aiming to be the entertainment software development and innovation partner of choice. Charles Hiten, Executive Director / CEO

ABOUT CASINO ADMIRAL GIBRALTAR

Set on the stunning Leisure Island in Ocean Village Marina, Casino Admiral Gibraltar offers an unforgettable night out. Experience the perfect place to eat, drink, and play on the Rock. Stuart Kirckpatrick, CEO

MEDIA CONTACT

Tim Mitchell

Customer Relations Director

Casino Admiral Gibraltar

Email: TMitchell@casinogib.ltd

Website: https://www.casinoadmiralgibraltar.com/

HR CONTACT

Veronique Hermida

Email: vhermida@casinogib.ltd