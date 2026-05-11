Gibraltar Regulatory Authority to Host International Data Protection Authorities Meeting and Data Protection Workshop

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (“GRA”), in its capacity as Information Commissioner, will host representatives from international Data Protection Authorities (“DPAs”) at the annual British, Irish and Islands Data Protection Authorities (“BIIDPA”) working group meeting on 19 May 2026. Representatives attending this year’s event will include DPAs from Bermuda, Gibraltar, the Bailiwick of Guernsey, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Malta, and the United Kingdom.

BIIDPA brings together DPAs whose respective regulatory and legislative frameworks share strong commonalities. The forum serves as an important platform for strengthening practical supervisory cooperation and promoting regulatory consistency across participating jurisdictions. It supports the protection of individuals’ data rights, encourages responsible innovation, and facilitates learning and regulatory development.

In light of the significant international data protection expertise gathering in Gibraltar, the Information Commissioner invited BIIDPA representatives to participate in a Data Protection Workshop, which will be held on 20 May 2026 at The Rock Hotel. The full day event will additionally feature locally renowned speakers and subject matter experts covering key issues currently shaping the data protection landscape. Presentations and panel discussions will focus on:

Artificial Intelligence Opportunities and Governance

Innovation and Regulatory Sandbox Initiatives

Children’s Privacy

Anti-Money Laundering and Data Protection

Cybersecurity: Navigating Risk and Enabling Business Value.

A limited number of tickets remain available via www.buytickets.gi, with further information on the agenda and speakers on the GRA’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages. For further information, please contact the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority on +350 20074636 or via email at DPOworkshops@gra.gi.