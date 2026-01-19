GFIA Presents AI & Beyond! – Where Innovation Meets Investment Opportunity

The Gibraltar Funds & Investment Association (GFIA) is pleased to invite non-members and external stakeholders to attend an upcoming event exploring one of the most important forces shaping global markets today:
AI & Beyond! — Where Innovation Meets Investment Opportunity
This event brings two internationally recognised, experts to Gibraltar to share practical and strategic insight into how artificial intelligence is being built, scaled, and translated into real investment opportunity across global markets.
Event Details
Theme: AI & Beyond! — From Foundational Models to Future Investment Trends
Date: Tuesday, 3rd February 2026
Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (Buffet lunch available from 1:00 PM)
Venue: Ballroom, Sunborn Hotel, Gibraltar
Admission: £45 for GFIA Members & £65 Guests Non Members (RSVP Required)
RSVP: HERE
For further information on speakers and topics go to our website HERE
AGENDA
1:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Arrival & Buffet Lunch
1:30 PM – 1:35 PM
Welcome & Opening Remarks
Tim Rickson, CFA — GFIA Training Committee Chair
1:35 PM – 2:05 PM
Presentation 1: Generative AI: Industry adoption and AGI Timelines
Adam Baranowski, Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Amazon Web Services AGI Foundations
– Intro into GenAI: Demystifying LLMs, agents and beyond
– A case study of a business adoption for image & video generation
– Large scale GenAI deployments and inference cost optimizations
– Current bottlenecks and AGI timelines: forecasts and implications
2:05 PM – 2:30 PM
Presentation 2: The State of AI & Technology Beyond AI: An Investor’s Lens
Dr. Tomasz Godziek, Head of Thematic Equities, J. Safra Sarasin
– Current AI market dynamics: Enablers and Adopters LLMs, ExAI, diffusion models & generative AI
– Valuation frameworks for AI companies — what drives upside?
– Beyond AI: Space Tech, Genomics, Quantum Computing — the next trillion-dollar themes
2:30 PM – 2:55 PM
Panel Discussion & Q&A
Moderated by Tim Rickson, CFA
Topics:
2:55 PM – 3:00 PM
Closing Remarks & Networking