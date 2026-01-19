GFIA Presents AI & Beyond! – Where Innovation Meets Investment Opportunity

The Gibraltar Funds & Investment Association (GFIA) is pleased to invite non-members and external stakeholders to attend an upcoming event exploring one of the most important forces shaping global markets today:

AI & Beyond! — Where Innovation Meets Investment Opportunity

This event brings two internationally recognised, experts to Gibraltar to share practical and strategic insight into how artificial intelligence is being built, scaled, and translated into real investment opportunity across global markets.

Event Details

Theme: AI & Beyond! — From Foundational Models to Future Investment Trends

Date: Tuesday, 3rd February 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (Buffet lunch available from 1:00 PM)

Venue: Ballroom, Sunborn Hotel, Gibraltar

Admission: £45 for GFIA Members & £65 Guests Non Members (RSVP Required)

