Haven Insurance invests in new Gibraltar office to support continued growth and success of the business

GIBRALTAR, 24th April 2026 — Haven Insurance, the Acorn Group’s insurance carrier, marked its move to its new office with a ceremony attended by Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry.

The office, which is around 70% larger than Haven’s previous premises, reflects the continued success of the business and provides additional capacity to support the expansion of the team over the coming years.

The business has invested over £200,000 in the new office turning it into a state of the art of facility for its 20 plus employees. In 2026, Great Place to Work ranked the Acorn Group as the 25th best place to work in the UK in the Super Large Company category, reflecting its ongoing commitment to creating an engaging and supportive environment for employees across the organisation.

Colin Thompson, Chief Operating Officer of Haven Insurance, said: “This move marks an important milestone for the business and reinforces our long‑term commitment to Gibraltar, where the company has been based since 2002.

“Haven Insurance, which is part of the Acorn Group — the UK’s largest non-standard insurer — plays an essential strategic role in the underwriting and risk management process. This investment in a new office creates a more modern and inclusive working environment for our team, and provides the additional capacity we need as the business continues to grow and expand.”