Peter J Isola Foundation partners with the Gibraltar Youth Service – a major investment in Club facilities

The Peter J Isola Foundation has partnered with the Gibraltar Youth Service to refurbish key facilities at our Youth Clubs improving and enhancing spaces for young people in Gibraltar. The Foundation has committed over £80,000 towards the partnership and works have already commenced at the Line Wall Road Youth Club this week, marking the first phase of the three phased project.

Works will then continue to the Plater Youth Club and finally to the Dolphins Youth Club, reflecting the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to community focused initiatives that deliver meaningful and lasting local benefits.

Refurbishment works will focus on upgrading existing facilities, including infrastructure, furnishings and technology, to create more engaging environments for our youth.

The Gibraltar Youth Service delivers a wide range of programmes that support personal development, wellbeing and community engagement and the Foundation is delighted to be supporting the work of the Youth Service and the development of spaces that enable this work.

Lawrence Isola, Trustee of the Peter J Isola Foundation, said: “The Foundation is always looking for opportunities to support initiatives that make a positive difference, and this project reflects its continued commitment to investing in the community and the spaces that support it. We are pleased to be able to work alongside the Gibraltar Youth Service in delivering these improvements.”

The Gibraltar Youth Service welcomed the support, emphasising the importance of youth clubs within the community and expressing gratitude for the Foundation’s contribution, which will enhance facilities and help continue providing opportunities for young people.