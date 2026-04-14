GACO Announces Launch of Foundational TCSP Guide Authored by Local Talent Reda Harma

GIBRALTAR – 14th April 2026 – The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) is proud to announce the publication of a new educational initiative: “The New Starter’s Guide to Trust and Company Service Providers in Gibraltar.” The guide is authored by Reda Harma, a professional actively working in the TCSP (Trust & Company Service Providers) sector in Gibraltar and a distinguished graduate of the University of Gibraltar.

The publication serves as an essential primer for individuals entering the local employment market through the TCSP sector. It provides a comprehensive overview of the industry, including the types of legal vehicles available in Gibraltar, their various applications, and the robust legislative and regulatory frameworks that govern the jurisdiction.

“It is incredibly refreshing to see a young talent like Reda, who has made Gibraltar his professional home, so keen to share his expertise with the next generation,” said Carlos M Martins, the Chairperson for GACO. “This initiative evidences GACO’s long term commitment to supporting young professionals. By providing a clear tour d’horizon of the sector, we are ensuring that the entry point into that industry is accessible, professional, and grounded in excellence.”

Reda Harma, who transitioned into the TCSP sector following his studies at the University of Gibraltar, wrote the guide to bridge the gap between academic theory and the practical realities of the local financial services landscape.

The guide has received the full support of the GACO Committee and will be made available to members and TCSP institutions to assist with the onboarding and training of junior practitioners. The new resource can be accessed here: https://www.gaco.gi/news/empowering-the-next-generation-gaco-launches-the-essential-guide-to-gibraltar-tcsps-by-reda-harma