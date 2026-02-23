ISOLAS LLP retains Band 1 ranking

This recognition by Chambers and Partners in their General Business Law rankings reaffirms our longstanding market leadership and depth of expertise across key practice areas, including Corporate/Commercial, Financial Services, Dispute Resolution, Gaming, and Shipping.

ISOLAS also counts on a number of highly ranked leading individuals in all sectors, and this year, one notable individual achievement is that of The Hon Neil Costa who has risen in short time to Band 2 in Dispute Resolution, reflecting his growing influence, client confidence, and consistent delivery on high-value, complex matters.

Of the Firm, Chambers Review states “ISOLAS enjoys a longstanding reputation as one of the top full-service law firms in the Gibraltar market. It covers a wide remit of legal areas, ranging from finance and corporate transactions to licensing and insurance matters. Its lawyers frequently advise clients from both the public and private sectors. The firm possesses expertise in large real estate development projects and regularly advises on financial regulatory issues, including those related to cryptocurrencies, as well as on gaming matters. Additionally, ISOLAS operates a successful disputes practice, covering various litigation matters with a strong focus on employment and property disputes. The firm further assists with shipping mandates, such as ship arrests.”

Senior Partner The Hon Albert Isola CBE said “We are incredibly proud of our Team who, year after year, maintain our Band 1 ranking. Their commitment to our clients is exemplary and I am delighted by this recognition. Congratulations to all.”