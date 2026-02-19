Hassans Charitable Trust donates £40k to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar to acquire robotic surgery system.

The Hassans Charitable Trust was pleased to donate £40,000 to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar to help raise the funds required to acquire a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system, now housed within the Kusuma Robotic Surgery Suite at St Bernard’s Hospital, Gibraltar.

The advanced system was formally unveiled to corporate and individual sponsors on Wednesday 11 February. The Hassans Charitable Trust was represented at the presentation by Partners Maxi Torres and Ivan Gomez, with the firm receiving a commemorative plaque from Prostate Cancer Gibraltar in appreciation of the firm’s donation.

The presentation was attended by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and GHA Acting Director General Lysandra Debono, who both described the programme as a significant step forward in delivering modern, high-quality surgical care in Gibraltar.

The system has already been used successfully in general surgery and will now be progressively expanded across urology, colorectal, upper gastrointestinal and gynaecology specialties.

Javier Chincotta, on behalf of the Hassans Charitable Trust, said:

“We are proud to support Prostate Cancer Gibraltar in bringing this transformative technology to Gibraltar. Access to advanced surgical care locally represents a significant benefit for patients and their families.”