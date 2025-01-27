Unlocking the power of Data Centres and why businesses need to know about them

By Karissa Pizzarello, GibFibre

In the modern business world, particularly for medium-sized enterprises in sectors such as insurance, finance, banking, crypto/ blockchain, and eGaming, data security and management are paramount. As data volumes grow and cyber threats evolve, relying on a robust and secure data centre has become essential.

Ensuring robust security measures

Data breaches can have devastating financial and reputational consequences, but data centres offer a comprehensive suite of security measures often beyond the scope of in-house IT departments. For instance, Gibfibre’s data centre employs advanced security protocols such as biometric access controls, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, and ISO27001 certification, ensuring that sensitive business data remains secure against unauthorised access and potential breaches.

Enhanced reliability and redundancy

Downtime can cripple a business, leading to lost revenue and diminished customer trust. Data centres are built with redundancy in mind, offering multiple layers of fail-safes to ensure continuous operation.

Connectivity and global reach

n today’s interconnected world, the ability to access and transfer data globally is crucial. Data centres provide enhanced connectivity options, ensuring a smooth operation across different regions, with links to major hubs in cities like Madrid, London, Amsterdam, Marseille, and Frankfurt. This extensive network ensures that businesses can leverage global opportunities without compromising speed or reliability.

Scalability to meet business growth

As businesses grow, their data storage and processing needs increase. Inhouse solutions can quickly become inadequate, leading to inefficiencies and increased costs. Data centres provide scalable solutions that adapt to evolving requirements without significant upfront investments.

Compliance and data residency

Regulatory compliance is a critical concern for industries like banking and insurance. Ensuring that data storage solutions meet necessary legal and industry standards can be challenging. Gibfibre’s data centre adheres to stringent compliance requirements, including ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 14644-1, providing peace of mind that data management practices are up to standard. Additionally, for businesses operating within specific jurisdictions, Gibfibre’s location in Gibraltar offers the advantage of local data residency, helping navigate complex regulatory landscapes.

The impact of DORA

The recently introduced Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) is set to revolutionise how businesses approach digital risk and operational resilience. DORA aims to ensure that all firms in the financial sector can withstand, respond to, and recover from all types of ICTrelated disruptions and threats. This legislation imposes stringent requirements on operational resilience, including the need for advanced risk management frameworks, incident reporting, and thirdparty risk monitoring. For businesses, adapting to DORA means implementing more robust digital infrastructure and stringent compliance measures. Failure to comply can result in significant penalties and increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies. Data centres are perfectly positioned to help businesses meet these new regulations.

Environmentally efficient operations

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor for businesses. Data centres are designed to optimise energy use and minimise environmental impact, and incorporate environmentally friendly designs with energy-efficient features, ensuring that data management practices contribute to broader sustainability goals. This commitment benefits the environment and enhances a company’s corporate social responsibility profile.

Support and expertise

Managing a complex IT infrastructure requires specialised knowledge and expertise. Data centres offer access to skilled professionals who provide support and maintenance, allowing internal teams to focus on core business activities.

Conclusion

In conclusion, leveraging a state-of-the-art data centre is essential for medium-sized businesses aiming to safeguard their data, ensure operational continuity, and stay ahead in a competitive market. Gibfibre’s new data centre offers a compelling option that combines security, reliability, and scalability, providing businesses with the peace of mind they need to thrive in the digital age.