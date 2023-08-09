An insight into the recent GFSC updates for the Insurance Industry

Morgan Peters, Head of Compliance, Artex Risk Solutions, reports

In March, the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) held their 2023 Insurance Industry event, providing an opportunity to update the industry on their prior year thematic reviews, while also setting out their key regulatory priorities for the year. This was the first in-person industry event held post-Covid and, in a time of great global political and economic uncertainty, was attended with a keen sense of intrigue by over 100 Gibraltar based insurance professionals.

Continuing to trade with the UK

One of the key topics on everyone’s mind was the latest information regarding the ongoing regulatory alignment work with the United Kingdom via the Gibraltar Authorisations Regime (GAR), which will set out the long term framework for Gibraltar firms to continue to access the UK financial services markets in a post-Brexit world.

While the discussions are still progressing well, this may now not come into force until 2025. That said, the relationship between the UK and Gibraltar remains strong and the existing arrangements will remain in place until the GAR is implemented.

During an insightful opening address, the CEO of the GFSC, Kerry Blight, was quick to highlight that the GFSC’s key objective was to ensure that Gibraltar-based firms are subjected to the same high standard of regulation and supervision as those directly supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)/Prudential Regulation Authority

(PRA), whilst maintaining the flexibility and approachability that has become one of the unique selling points for Gibraltar as a financial services domicile over the years1

Regulation tailored to Gibraltar

The focus is on “equivalence of outcomes” in a way which responds to the unique position of Gibraltar and the individual firms who operate in the jurisdiction. Gibraltar will, during the course of this year, be introducing its own version of the Consumer Duty and Operational Resiliency regimes already being implemented in the UK. In a world where Gibraltar accounts for 30% of the UK motor insurance market 2 3 and the fair treatment of customers is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the GFSC have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that UK-based policyholders are afforded the same protection and care from Gibraltar- based insurers as they would if their insurer was under the direct supervision of the FCA.

The GFSC’s recent upscaling of its own Conduct of Business team is a testament to this and also demonstrates the importance of firms having effective compliance functions in place to monitor these positive customer outcomes and keep up with emerging regulation.