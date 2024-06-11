Gibraltar network going from strength to strength

WIN was inaugurated in May last year, and was endorsed by Hannah Gurga, Director General, and Sheryl Fernando, Commercial Director, Association of British Insurers (ABI). Erika Pozo reports

The Women’s Insurance Network (WIN) was formed by a steering group of women in the insurance industry, whose aims are to empower and elevate women to assume more senior roles in the insurance sector. The inaugural breakfast event saw a significant turnout of companies, sponsors, and industry associations.

Going into the nexus of this group, WIN was created in a move to create a safe environment for locally based women in insurance to network and address gender inequalities in the insurance sector. Announced on International Women’s Day 2023, cofounders Erika Pozo, Lisa Casemore, Lorraine Povedano and Charlotte Kirkby invited expressions of interest for women interested in joining a newly set up steering committee. Joining the team before its official inauguration were established industry professionals Liz Quinn, Kathryn Morgan, Monika Sookhee and Yvonne Chu bringing a wealth of experience to the project.

Since WIN’s inauguration the network has been very active and has held various seminars. These events are aimed at elevating women in the local insurance industry through networking forums. To date these include a Start Up Grind panel breaking barriers & a networking clinic held & sponsored by Hassans led by Kathryn Morgan and hosted by Yvonne Chu. Other events aimed at raising awareness spearheaded by Lorraine Povedano, for causes such as Breast Cancer were also held during October 2023.

It is no doubt that the work of the group has not gone unnoticed, with WIN’s public acknowledgement during the Insurance Breakfast of Gibraltar Day London Events in October 2023. The formation of the group has been very much welcomed by The Gibraltar Finance Centre and the Gibraltar Insurance Association (GIA) who have demonstrated a willingness to work collectively.

Christmas Gala

In December the Women’s Insurance Network kicked off the festive season with their first sponsored Christmas Gala at the Mons Calpe Suite, in aid of Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar. Over 60 women attended the sponsored event, with representatives from the Finance Centre, and the Hon. Minister for Equality Christian Santos.

Opening the event was co-founder Erika Pozo who gave a brief speech on the work done by WIN during 2023, shortly introducing Liz Quinn who gave an empowered speech on the importance of diversity in the workplace, as Deputy Chair of the Gibraltar Insurance Association. Following some closing remarks by the Minister for Equality, Hon. Christian Santos, a lovely evening ensued with a buffet style dinner, live music, and a raffle which raised a total of £740 for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar.

The network as part of its ‘New Year, New Goals’ initiative, launched its own targeted Mentoring Scheme in January 2024. Run by experienced and established individuals working within the sector, who have carefully selected a panel of sector specific mentors who are carefully matched to their mentees. The aim of this, is to offer a confidential and committed long-term relationship, where the mentor shares knowledge and experience, and guides the mentees career development. This scheme is aimed at helping women progress in their chosen fields and will build on encouraging aspiring individuals to take on more senior roles and responsibility in the workplace.

In addition, the network holds a monthly social breakfast in Vinopolis on the first Thursday of every month at 9am through to 10am. These have proven to be very popular with lots of new faces attending each month!

In a statement released by the Women’s Insurance Network, the group would like to express their utmost gratitude to the network’s main sponsors during 2023: Kroll, Admiral Insurance Gibraltar, Chubb, Intrepid Tech Ventures & Hassans. Their continued support has ensured the positive impact of the network throughout its first year.

WIN would also like to thank Robus, Redsands, Collingwood & Ibex for their generous contributions and participation at the Christmas Gala, the event would not have been the success it was without their support and the network looks forward to continuing to work together with them this year.