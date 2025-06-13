The Peter J Isola Foundation’s 5th Annual Charity Padel Tournament was yet another resounding success, raising £4,420 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar. Cancer Relief carry out incredibly important work in our community for persons who live with cancer. The Peter J Isola Foundation is delighted that we can support a charity that does so much for our community.

Thirty-four teams participated at the Sotogrande Raquet Centre, which once again hosted the Tournament as the premier Padel Centre in the region. Peninsula Petroleum were the winners, led by Lara Saez & Javier Aldana defeating Marina Velasco Almagro & Angel Ahuado representing MH Blands in the final.

Everyone enjoyed a well-deserved barbecue and drinks after the presentation of prizes to the winners.

Lawrence Isola and Tammy Isola, Trustees of the Peter J Isola Foundation, presented the donation to Cancer Relief Gibraltar. “We are truly thankful to everyone who took part and helped make the event such a success! Supporting this amazing charity means a lot to us. The Peter J Isola Foundation is proud to stand behind our community, and events like these are a fantastic way to come together, enjoy some friendly competition, and make a real difference”.