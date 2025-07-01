A New Chapter in Gibraltar’s Aviation Regulation:

Europa Aviation Limited, part of the Europa Group, is pleased to share a significant development in Gibraltar’s aviation landscape. The Civil Aviation Authority Act 2024 has officially come into force, establishing the Gibraltar Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as an independent regulatory body. This marks a major milestone in the modernisation, oversight, and strategic development of civil aviation in Gibraltar.

A Dedicated Authority for Gibraltar

Until now, civil aviation matters in Gibraltar were managed by the Office of the Director of Civil Aviation. With the new Act now in force, that structure has been replaced by the GCAA — a dedicated authority with a broad remit to regulate, supervise and enforce all aspects of civil aviation in Gibraltar.

The creation of the GCAA brings Gibraltar into alignment with international models of aviation regulation. It also supports Gibraltar’s long-term goal of maintaining a safe, efficient and internationally recognised aviation environment.

The GCAA is responsible for areas such as:

Registration and oversight of Gibraltar-registered aircraft

Issuing Air Operator Certificates, licences, and other approvals

Enforcing compliance with aviation safety standards

Implementing international obligations under the Chicago Convention and ICAO rule

Aircraft Registry: New Opportunities for Operators

One of the key features of the Act is the creation of a legal framework for establishing Gibraltar’s own aircraft registry. The registry is open to aircraft that are not already registered elsewhere and meet eligibility and ownership requirements. The registry is designed to offer a clear, responsive and internationally compliant option for aircraft owners and operators looking for a high-quality jurisdiction. It also opens up commercial opportunities for Gibraltar as a location that offers strong regulatory oversight with the advantages of a common law system. Clause 34: Early Start to Global Alignment

In a deliberate move, Clause 34 of the Civil Aviation Act 2024 was brought into force ahead of the rest of the Act. This clause allows the Director General of the GCAA to issue what are known as operating regulations — technical rules and procedures that apply to aviation activities in Gibraltar. These regulations allow Gibraltar to align its aviation standards quickly and efficiently with international norms and practices. By commencing Clause 34 early, Gibraltar has positioned itself to harmonise its aviation rules with global standards from day one. This is critical for ensuring the recognition of Gibraltar-registered aircraft and operators in other jurisdictions, and for maintaining the confidence of passengers, insurers, and international partners. Why This Matters

The new framework under the Civil Aviation Authority Act 2024 offers greater regulatory clarity, transparency and consistency. Operators, service providers, and aviation professionals working in or with Gibraltar should take note of the following:

The GCAA now has formal authority to oversee all aspects of civil aviation, including certification and enforcement.

Operating regulations will soon begin to be published, providing technical guidance and compliance requirements.

Aircraft registration in Gibraltar is now possible under a dedicated statutory regime.

Looking Ahead

This is a significant and positive step for aviation in Gibraltar. The new legislation provides a modern, structured and internationally credible basis for future growth and regulation. We recommend that all stakeholders review the Act and stay informed as the GCAA rolls out further developments in the months ahead. If you would like to discuss how these changes may affect your operations or are considering registering an aircraft in Gibraltar, we would be happy to assist.

