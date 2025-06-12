Social insurance to increase with effect from 1 July 2025

HM Government of Gibraltar has published in today’s Gibraltar Gazette an increase in the amount of social insurance payable in Gibraltar.

These changes amount to an across-the-board increase of 5% and apply as from 1 July 2025. They are summarised below:

% of earnings Minimumper week Maximum per week Maximum per annum Employees1- currently – from 1 July 2025 10%10% £13.65£14.33 £38.85£40.79 £2,020.20£2,121.21 Employers- currently – from 1 July 2025 18%18% £30.45£31.97 £53.55£56.22 £2,784.60£2,923.83 Self-employed- currently – from 1 July 2025 20%20% £29.00£30.45 £51.00£53.55 £2,652.00£2,784.60

1 For employees aged 60 years or over, or who have retired at 55 by operation of law, only employers’ social insurance is payable.

