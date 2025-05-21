The Counselling and Psychotherapy Forum (Gibraltar) will be holding its AGM on Monday 2nd June at 18:30 at the John Mackintosh Hall’s Lecture Room.

The Forum was established as a registered charity in 2004. It aims to foster public awareness and provide information to the public and to benefit and contribute to a learning community of peer colleagues, by providing an interactive sense of professional belonging.

It is committed to establishing a Professional Register of Counsellors and Psychotherapists, and to engage in, and encourage, constructive dialogue about the profession of counselling and psychotherapy, offering counsellors and psychotherapists an opportunity to be proactive in the development of their professional needs and career.

Anyone interested in the work of the Forum can contact the Secretary on info@cpf.gi who will send further information.

The AGM will be open to all fully paid up members of the Forum and it is expected that three new committee members will be elected.