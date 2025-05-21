Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust Launches “Adopt a Child Across the Strait” Charity Initiative

Gibraltar, Friday 16 May, 2025 – The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust is proud to announce the launch of its latest humanitarian initiative: “Adopt a Child Across the Strait”, a long-term child sponsorship program aimed at supporting vulnerable children and families in Tangier, Morocco.
This initiative invites the generous community of Gibraltar to commit to a monthly sponsorship — starting from just £10 per month (more is highly appreciated) — to directly improve the lives of children in desperate need across the Strait. The program’s core goal is to provide safe housing, food security, protection from abuse, and access to education for children growing up in poverty and unstable environments.
The project’s first phase will support four families/ 14 children in Tangier, each facing unique and difficult challenges ranging from chronic illness, widowhood, unemployment, and single motherhood — all while trying to raise and care for young children.
How It Works
Donors will set up a monthly standing order to the Association’s charity bank account. The funds will be
used to:
- Keep children in school
- Monitor each child’s situation with regular follow-ups and progress reports
- Pay rent to prevent evictions
- Provide basic food and household supplies
Take advantage of the unique opportunity that the adopted child is located just across the Strait — only an hour away. This proximity allows sponsors to visit and personally witness the child’s and family’s progress, making this one of the most direct and meaningful sponsorship initiatives available.
Our office in Tangier will manage the sponsorship process end-to-end, ensuring that all funds are used responsibly and with full accountability. We are placing special emphasis on helping the children learn English and strengthening the family unit’s development and stability.
This is a long-term program focused on building trust and hope. We emphasize that this new initiative will not affect our existing commitments — it will not divert our ongoing fundraising efforts or reduce our support for the charities we have consistently stood by over the years.
How to Get Involved
Sponsorships can be started with a simple standing order, which can be set up easily through online banking. For those needing assistance, local bank agencies can help process the transaction. The minimum suggested donation is £10/month, but any amount above that is welcomed and deeply appreciated.
To learn more or become a sponsor, please contact:
Steven Peter Marin
+350 58009047
Secretary, Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust
Trustees:
Jayne Wink
+350 54012932
Carmen McLaren
+350 54497000
Together, we can ensure that no child across the Strait is left behind.