Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust Launches “Adopt a Child Across the Strait” Charity Initiative

Gibraltar, Friday 16 May, 2025 – The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust is proud to announce the launch of its latest humanitarian initiative: “Adopt a Child Across the Strait”, a long-term child sponsorship program aimed at supporting vulnerable children and families in Tangier, Morocco.

This initiative invites the generous community of Gibraltar to commit to a monthly sponsorship — starting from just £10 per month (more is highly appreciated) — to directly improve the lives of children in desperate need across the Strait. The program’s core goal is to provide safe housing, food security, protection from abuse, and access to education for children growing up in poverty and unstable environments.

The project’s first phase will support four families/ 14 children in Tangier, each facing unique and difficult challenges ranging from chronic illness, widowhood, unemployment, and single motherhood — all while trying to raise and care for young children.

How It Works

Donors will set up a monthly standing order to the Association’s charity bank account. The funds will be

used to:

Keep children in school

Monitor each child’s situation with regular follow-ups and progress reports

Pay rent to prevent evictions

Provide basic food and household supplies

Take advantage of the unique opportunity that the adopted child is located just across the Strait — only an hour away. This proximity allows sponsors to visit and personally witness the child’s and family’s progress, making this one of the most direct and meaningful sponsorship initiatives available.

Our office in Tangier will manage the sponsorship process end-to-end, ensuring that all funds are used responsibly and with full accountability. We are placing special emphasis on helping the children learn English and strengthening the family unit’s development and stability.

This is a long-term program focused on building trust and hope. We emphasize that this new initiative will not affect our existing commitments — it will not divert our ongoing fundraising efforts or reduce our support for the charities we have consistently stood by over the years.

How to Get Involved

Sponsorships can be started with a simple standing order, which can be set up easily through online banking. For those needing assistance, local bank agencies can help process the transaction. The minimum suggested donation is £10/month, but any amount above that is welcomed and deeply appreciated.

To learn more or become a sponsor, please contact:

Steven Peter Marin

+350 58009047

Secretary, Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust

Trustees:

Jayne Wink

+350 54012932

Carmen McLaren

+350 54497000

Together, we can ensure that no child across the Strait is left behind.