Tax Essay Prize 2024 launches in Gibraltar

The GATA Gibraltar Tax Essay Prize 2024 sponsored by Sovereign Gibraltar and originated in 2022 by Grahame Jackson, Chair of GATA, Tax Advisory Partner at Hassans and podcast host, launches today.

A highly experienced panel are inviting both professionals and non-professionals to submit an academic essay, which will contain analysis, critical thinking, consideration of theoretical issues or matters of practical implementation, on either:

matters related to domestic Gibraltar taxation, i.e., any impost, charge, tax, stamp duty, import duty or other customs duty or excise or other similar imposed by Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar or its related Agencies under statute of the Parliament of Gibraltar

or

international taxation matters which have a material impact on or in relation to the taxation systems (both direct and indirect taxes) of Gibraltar.

The judging panel is comprised of Rory Mullan QC, Old Square Tax Chambers; John Azzopardi CTA, Tax Director at RSM; Lynette Chaudhary CTA, Tax Director at Sovereign Tax Services; Jamie Trinidad KC, Senior Counsel at Albertson Solicitors and Consultant at Isolas LLP and Grahame Jackson ADIT.

Lynette Chaudhary, Tax Director at Sovereign Tax Services, comments:

“The objective of the Prize is to recognise and increase accessibility to sound and insightful literature on the Gibraltar taxation system and its place in the international taxation system.

Pooling academic knowledge from across the profession, and recognising individuals for their work, will be beneficial to the Gibraltar tax profession and to Gibraltar as a whole.”

Grahame Jackson, Chair of the judging panel, adds:

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again congratulate Anthony Jimenez and Samuel Marrache who won the overall and u25 prizes respectively in the prize two years ago.

Gibraltar is a leading global finance centre with an active tax profession. We should encourage talent, reward tax related activities and encourage those who have strong and innovative opinions and thinking to come to the fore and ensure that this knowledge is accessible and helpful to up-and-coming tax professionals.

I am delighted that we are once again including an under 25 category and look forward to reading their insights.”

Each entry should be original content, between 2500 and 7000 words, fully referenced and should avoid simple histories and simple factual descriptions of the law.

All applications must be made Friday 21st June 2024 emailed to info@itbfiscalis.com. Winners will be contacted by the end of July 2024.

The full rules can be found here and any queries directed to grahame.jackson@itbfiscalis.com.