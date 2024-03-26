GibraltarPass Receives Prestigious Travel & Tourism Award for Best Multi-Attraction Experiences Provider 2024

The GibraltarPass team is thrilled to announce its recent award from LuxLife magazine. The esteemed publication has bestowed upon GibraltarPass the honorary title of “Best Multi-Attraction Experiences Provider 2024 – Iberian Peninsula” in the prestigious Travel & Tourism Awards 2024.

LuxLife magazine’s Travel & Tourism Awards recognise excellence in the global travel and tourism industry, celebrating businesses and organisations that demonstrate innovation, creativity, and commitment to enhancing the travel experience. The magazine reaches over 94,000 lifestyle professionals worldwide and enjoys over 2.6M views online per annum. GibraltarPass stood out among competitors for its dedication to innovating Gibraltar’s tourism product and offering visitors unparalleled access to Gibraltar’s most iconic attractions.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from LuxLife magazine,” said Eran Shay, co-founder at GibraltarPass. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless dedication to providing exceptional experiences for visitors to Gibraltar. We are proud to play a significant role in modernising Gibraltar’s tourism offerings and showcasing the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of our Rock. With over 100 participating attraction providers, local shops, restaurants and other businesses, the GibraltarPass benefits the local community and positions Gibraltar of tourism innovation”.

The GibraltarPass (www.GibraltarPass.com) is a digital city pass, offering visitors the opportunity to explore Gibraltar’s top attractions conveniently and affordably with its all-inclusive pass. The Pass include entry to over 20 attractions, along with free travel on CitiBus public transport and freebies and exclusive discounts in over 100 local shops, restaurants, activity providers and services.

https://www.lux-review.com/winners/gibraltarpass/