Launch of Turicum Private Banking Graduate Programme

26/03/2024

Turicum Private Bank_Graduate Training Programme _SMA_f 15.3.2024

Gibraltar, March 2024  

Turicum Private Bank proudly announces the opening of applications for their Private Banking Graduate  Programme. The new initiative for the bank starts this September and is aimed at fostering young talent  and investing in Gibraltar’s future. The two-year programme offers aspiring graduates a unique  opportunity to launch their career in banking, as a Trainee Client Relationship Manager. 

“We are excited to introduce our Private Banking Graduate Programme, showcasing our commitment  to mentoring future banking leaders and supporting the local community,” said Andreas Businger, CEO  at Turicum Private Bank.  

“During our recent engagement with the Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and  Industry, in his outreach programme, we discussed his vision of nurturing local talent to pursue  professional careers in the financial sector. Our graduate training initiative aligns with this,  demonstrating our core values of innovation, excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit. At Turicum Private  Bank, we are committed to the safe and secure growth of the local finance industry and proud to play  our part in shaping the future of finance in Gibraltar.” 

The successful applicant will receive mentorship from expert professionals to understand investment  products, securities and FX trading, and investment research. They will gain hands-on experience in  managing client portfolios, performing due diligence and KYC tasks, designing tailored banking  solutions, and also earn a sponsored professional qualification. 

Ideal candidates hold a minimum 2.1 grade in a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, preferably in Finance,  Business Administration, Economics, Law, or related fields. Strong communication, analytical skills, and  a proactive learning approach are essential. 

As a responsible employer dedicated to Gibraltar, we are offering an attractive package that includes  sponsorship of a professional qualification, training, and salary. Interested candidates should submit  their CV and motivation letter to hr@turicum.com, by 31st May 2024. 

For more details about the Private Banking Graduate Programme, visit turicum.com/careers

Press Contact:
Joanne Wilson
Marketing Officer
Turicum Private Bank

Turicum House
315 Main Street
P.O. Box 619
Gibraltar, GX11 AA

joanne.wilson@turicum.com 
+ 350 200 44144

Turicum Private Bank_Graduate Training Programme_SMA_m 15.3.2024

Press Releases