Launch of Turicum Private Banking Graduate Programme

Gibraltar, March 2024

Turicum Private Bank proudly announces the opening of applications for their Private Banking Graduate Programme. The new initiative for the bank starts this September and is aimed at fostering young talent and investing in Gibraltar’s future. The two-year programme offers aspiring graduates a unique opportunity to launch their career in banking, as a Trainee Client Relationship Manager.

“We are excited to introduce our Private Banking Graduate Programme, showcasing our commitment to mentoring future banking leaders and supporting the local community,” said Andreas Businger, CEO at Turicum Private Bank.

“During our recent engagement with the Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, in his outreach programme, we discussed his vision of nurturing local talent to pursue professional careers in the financial sector. Our graduate training initiative aligns with this, demonstrating our core values of innovation, excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit. At Turicum Private Bank, we are committed to the safe and secure growth of the local finance industry and proud to play our part in shaping the future of finance in Gibraltar.”

The successful applicant will receive mentorship from expert professionals to understand investment products, securities and FX trading, and investment research. They will gain hands-on experience in managing client portfolios, performing due diligence and KYC tasks, designing tailored banking solutions, and also earn a sponsored professional qualification.

Ideal candidates hold a minimum 2.1 grade in a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, preferably in Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Law, or related fields. Strong communication, analytical skills, and a proactive learning approach are essential.

As a responsible employer dedicated to Gibraltar, we are offering an attractive package that includes sponsorship of a professional qualification, training, and salary. Interested candidates should submit their CV and motivation letter to hr@turicum.com, by 31st May 2024.

For more details about the Private Banking Graduate Programme, visit turicum.com/careers.

Press Contact:

Joanne Wilson

Marketing Officer

Turicum Private Bank

Turicum House

315 Main Street

P.O. Box 619

Gibraltar, GX11 AA

joanne.wilson@turicum.com

+ 350 200 44144