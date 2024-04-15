Clubhouse Gibraltar- Mental Health Week 2024

We hope you are all keeping well.
We would like to invite you to take part in the events that Clubhouse Gibraltar is organizing for Mental Health Week 2024.
See below our poster with the Calendar of Events and a Poster for each Event:
Monday 13th May-Clubhouse Gibraltar Young adults Group Podcast (Podminds)- Online
Tuesday 14th May from 10am to 12pm- Open Door Celebration- At Clubhouse Gibraltar (304A Main Street)
Wednesday 15th May from 9am to 3pm- Static Bike Fundraising Event- At No6 convent Place
Thursday 16th May from 8am- Walking marathon challenge in aid of Clubhouse Gibraltar- At Commonwealth Park
Friday 17th May- ‘Wear Green Day’
Saturday 18th May from 10am to 12pm’ Let’s have a “Movement Day” ‘, at Commonwealth Park
As in previous years we can provide packages (green) with information, ribbons, flags and collection tins, at your request. We are selling green t-shirts at £8.50 (adults’ sizes only) and green keyrings at £2.00 at our charity shop.
We would also like to encourage individuals and organizations to participate in this awareness campaign and to send us their photographs wearing green by email, so that we can share them on our social media platforms. Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Thank you very much for your support.
www.clubhousegibraltar.com/
donate
Tel.20068423