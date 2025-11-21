Sale of Gibraltar Asset Management Ltd

Gibraltar Asset Management Limited (GAM) is pleased to announce the completion of its sale to business partners, David Derbyshire and Mark O’Dornan of M&D Holdings Limited.

Founded in 1987, Gibraltar Asset Management is a Gibraltar-based investment services firm regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC). The firm provides execution-only, advisory, and dis cretionary investment services to a broad client base.

The transaction was facilitated by James Lasry, Head of Financial Services at Hassans International Law Firm Limited and a long-standing non-executive Director of GAM. James will continue in this role following the sale.

The new owners will also collaborate with Paul Kelly of Linear Investments Limited, who will provide global custodian services, positioning Gibraltar as a hub for international transactions. Trevelyan Benteolo will remain in his role as Chairman of GAM.

David Derbyshire and Mark O’Dornan, the new Directors, commented:

“We are excited to begin this new chapter in the life of GAM. We are passionate about investment and commit ted to growing the assets of our existing clients. We also have dynamic plans to expand the business and bring our expertise to new clients.”

James Lasry added:

“I am delighted to continue as a non-executive director, a position I have held for 13 years. I would like to congratu late David and Mark on their acquisition and thank the GFSC for their incredible support and efficiency in ensuring the transaction was completed within the required timeframe.”

GAM was advised by Partner James Lasry and Senior Associate Caroline Lane, with Hassans’ Head of Fin tech, Anthony Provasoli, advising the purchasers on a Chinese wall basis.