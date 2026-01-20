GACO Launches “Women in Compliance” (GWIC) Initiative to Empower Female Leadership in Gibraltar

20/01/2026

GIBRALTAR – January 20, 2026 – The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers  (GACO) is proud to announce the official launch of GACO Women in Compliance (GWIC), a dedicated subcommittee established to champion the professional  advancement, mentorship, and empowerment of women within the jurisdiction’s  compliance sector.

For further information, please kindly check: https://www.gaco.gi/gaco-members/gwic

As the regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex, GWIC aims to ensure  that female professionals in Gibraltar are not only equipped with the technical skills to  succeed but are also supported by a robust network that fosters leadership and gender  parity.

A Mission for Excellence and Equality 

Led by Esther Sanchez del Pozo FICA, a seasoned professional in the field, the  initiative will focus on five core pillars:

Talent Attraction: Encouraging young women and career-changers to enter  the compliance profession.

Professional Development: Delivering specialized workshops and training to  upskill women at every career stage.

Mentorship: Connecting emerging talent with senior industry figures to  facilitate knowledge sharing.

Advocacy: Promoting policies that support gender equality and the  appointment of women to executive roles.

Research: Monitoring the status of women in the local industry to drive data led progress.

“Our vision is to be the leading force for advancing professional excellence and gender  parity in Gibraltar,” says Esther Sanchez del Pozo, Lead of GWIC. “By establishing  this dedicated platform, we are building a pipeline of diverse female talent that will  shape the future of the compliance profession and the wider financial services  industry.”

Strategic Alignment 

The formation of GWIC marks a significant milestone for GACO. The subcommittee  will operate under a formal mandate from the GACO Executive Committee, ensuring  that its initiatives are integrated into the broader strategy of the association.

“GACO has always been committed to the highest standards of compliance. With the  launch of GWIC, we are recognizing that the future of the industry depends on diversity  of thought and the removal of barriers to leadership,” stated the GACO Executive  Committee.

About GACO 

The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) is the primary professional  body for compliance practitioners in Gibraltar. It serves as a vital link between the  industry and regulators, providing education, networking, and advocacy to maintain  Gibraltar’s reputation as a well-regulated international financial centre.

For more information about GACO Women in Compliance or to enquire about  membership, please visit www.gaco.gi or contact the committee at info@gaco.gi.

Media Contact: Esther Sanchez del Pozo FICA,

GACO Executive Committee: info@gaco.gi”

