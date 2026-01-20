GACO Launches “Women in Compliance” (GWIC) Initiative to Empower Female Leadership in Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR – January 20, 2026 – The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) is proud to announce the official launch of GACO Women in Compliance (GWIC), a dedicated subcommittee established to champion the professional advancement, mentorship, and empowerment of women within the jurisdiction’s compliance sector.

For further information, please kindly check: https://www.gaco.gi/gaco-members/gwic

As the regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex, GWIC aims to ensure that female professionals in Gibraltar are not only equipped with the technical skills to succeed but are also supported by a robust network that fosters leadership and gender parity.

A Mission for Excellence and Equality

Led by Esther Sanchez del Pozo FICA, a seasoned professional in the field, the initiative will focus on five core pillars:

∙ Talent Attraction: Encouraging young women and career-changers to enter the compliance profession.

∙ Professional Development: Delivering specialized workshops and training to upskill women at every career stage.

∙ Mentorship: Connecting emerging talent with senior industry figures to facilitate knowledge sharing.

∙ Advocacy: Promoting policies that support gender equality and the appointment of women to executive roles.

∙ Research: Monitoring the status of women in the local industry to drive data led progress.

“Our vision is to be the leading force for advancing professional excellence and gender parity in Gibraltar,” says Esther Sanchez del Pozo, Lead of GWIC. “By establishing this dedicated platform, we are building a pipeline of diverse female talent that will shape the future of the compliance profession and the wider financial services industry.”

Strategic Alignment

The formation of GWIC marks a significant milestone for GACO. The subcommittee will operate under a formal mandate from the GACO Executive Committee, ensuring that its initiatives are integrated into the broader strategy of the association.

“GACO has always been committed to the highest standards of compliance. With the launch of GWIC, we are recognizing that the future of the industry depends on diversity of thought and the removal of barriers to leadership,” stated the GACO Executive Committee.

About GACO

The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) is the primary professional body for compliance practitioners in Gibraltar. It serves as a vital link between the industry and regulators, providing education, networking, and advocacy to maintain Gibraltar’s reputation as a well-regulated international financial centre.

For more information about GACO Women in Compliance or to enquire about membership, please visit www.gaco.gi or contact the committee at info@gaco.gi.

Media Contact: Esther Sanchez del Pozo FICA,

GACO Executive Committee: info@gaco.gi”