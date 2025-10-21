Peter J Isola Foundation raises £4500 for GBC Open Day

The now annual Peter J Isola Foundation Five-a-Side Football Tournament celebrated its fifth year last Friday once again proving to be an enormous success and matching last year’s record fundraising total of £4,500 in aid of the GBC Open Day.

Fifteen teams took part in a fun but competitive tournament, demonstrating community spirit that have made this event such a highlight in the local calendar.

Adding to the fun atmosphere the day featured a lively and highly entertaining Bubble Football Play-Off, which saw GBC take on Gib Bank in a match enjoyed by spectators as much as by those participating. Players tumbled, bounced, and collided in good fun, capturing the light-hearted and inclusive spirit that defines this event every year.

After a series of closely contested matches the Senate team claimed victory in the final against RBS rounding off the tournament in great form.

The Hon. Albert Isola CBE, Trustee of the Peter J Isola Foundation, expressed his gratitude and pride in the continued growth of the event, saying:

“We are thrilled to have reached the fifth year of this tournament, which brings together colleagues, friends, and local businesses in the spirit of fun and giving. To once again raise £4,500 for the GBC Open Day is a fantastic achievement, and we are deeply grateful to all those who took part, supported, and donated. A big thank you to Genevieve and Tammy and all the others who have worked so hard to make this a success”

Tammy Isola, Trustee of the Peter J Isola Foundation, added:

“This event has become one of our favourite days of the year; it brings people together, creates so much laughter and positivity, and most importantly, raises funds for a cause that touches the whole community. We are incredibly proud of everyone who took part and grateful for the continued support that makes this possible.”

The Foundation extends its sincere thanks to all the teams and supporters who made this year’s event possible, to the GSLA team for their invaluable support and assistance with the facilities, to Saccone & Speed for generously providing the marquee, and to our own PJI Foundation fundraising team for organising another fantastic event.