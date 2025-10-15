Peninsula and University of Gibraltar Deepen Strategic Collaboration to Power Next-gen Seafarers

Building on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Peninsula and the University of Gibraltar earlier this year, the two organisations have taken their collaboration to the next level with the creation of the Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite a high-tech facility, funded by Peninsula, set to revolutionise cadet education and professional development.

This strategic investment not only fulfils mandatory UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) training requirements but positions Gibraltar as a rising global hub for maritime excellence.

Supporting the University’s broader vision of establishing a world-class Maritime Simulation Centre, it will also help expand the reach of its BSc (Hons) Maritime Science and Cadetship programme. The new suite will provide mandatory simulation training required by the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), enabling cadets to progress toward their Certificate of Competence as Officers of the Watch.

John A. Bassadone, Founder and CEO of Peninsula, commented: “We are proud to support the development of Gibraltar’s maritime future. This investment not only ensures our own seafarers receive world-class training locally, but also reinforces Gibraltar’s position as a centre of maritime excellence underpinned by state-of-the-art training facilities.”.

Aaron Lopez, Head of the University of Gibraltar’s Maritime Academy, added: “The Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite is a game-changer for our cadets and the wider maritime sector. It allows us to deliver high-impact, cost-effective training aligned with industry needs, while also attracting international talent to Gibraltar.”

The facility will feature a Part Task Navigational Bridge Simulator, fully compliant with the MCA’s updated sea-time equivalency requirements. It will support multi-language instruction (English, Spanish, French) and offer tailored training modules for Peninsula officers and crew, including LNG bunkering scenarios and other complex operations.

Using technology from Wärtsilä, a global leader in maritime simulation technology, the suite will be the only facility of its kind in the region, giving the University of Gibraltar a competitive edge in attracting international students and fostering industry-ready professionals.

The Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite exemplifies a shared commitment to: