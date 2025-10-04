NEXT WEEK is Dyslexia Awareness Week 2025 #DAW25

Dyslexia Awareness Week, runs from Monday 6th October to Sunday 12th October 2025.

Below, we’ve listed some of the events we have planned that you can get involved in and look forward to. For more details, please see the images attached or click on the Facebook Events links.

Tuesday 7th October 2025: FLAG DAY & Wear Red

On Tuesday, we will be holding our Flag Day at Morrisons until around 3pm. Please come down wearing red, give generously, and take a photo with us!

If you cannot make it to Morrisons, please wear your red T-shirt, take a photo, and post it on social media. Please don’t forget to tag us!

TO GET YOUR OWN DYSLEXIA GIBRALTAR RED T-SHIRT

Contact Joseph@dyslexia.gi or +350 54071817.

TO HELP OUT AT OUR FLAG DAY

Please email Chloe@dyslexia.gi or +350 54007924.

For the second part of the day (3.30pm – 6.30pm), we will be at the Piazza, raising awareness and answering your questions. A number of professionals will be available to guide you and help you navigate dyslexia. Please share this with friends and family and come down to meet us!

If you would like to donate electronically, please use the SumUp QR Code attached.

Tuesday 7th, Wednesday 8th & Thursday 9th October 2025: Dyslexia in the Workplace

We have partnered with the Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses to host three Dyslexia in the Workplace workshops, kindly sponsored by Capurro Insurance. Please encourage as many colleagues as possible to sign up and spread the word.

These workshops will be led by Clare Francis, who will also be available for private sessions.

To register or find out more, email Clare at edyoucationclarefrancis@gmail. com

For more details, click on the Facebook Event Link here – https://fb.me/e/ 5uKnt8Qmr

Thursday 9th October 2025: Educators Event

If you are a teacher or other educator, this event is for you! Join us for a few free drinks and tapas in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. This is a great opportunity to connect with Dyslexia Gibraltar, deepen your understanding of dyslexia, and gain practical classroom strategies.

We look forward to hearing from you and learning how we can support you better. Please scan the QR Code on the poster attached to register or click on the Facebook Event Link here – https://fb.me/e/ 5caM34cw9

Saturday 11th October 2025: Parents’ Coffee Morning

Parents are often very busy and can feel alone in their journey. To support you, we’ve organised a breakfast meet-up at King’s Diner. This will give parents the chance to connect with others, meet Dyslexia Gibraltar’s committee, and ask questions. Children are welcome too—so they can meet other dyslexic kids and play together.

For more details, click on the Facebook Event Link here – https://fb.me/e/ 5e22YE4Jt

Weather permitting, we’ll be outside, but if not, we’ll move into King’s Bastion. Come along to King’s Diner and join us for a friendly and supportive breakfast.

Dyslexia Gibraltar (Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group) handles:

Facebook – @dyslexiagibraltar

X / Twitter – @dyslexia_Gib

LinkedIn – @dyslexia-gibraltar

Instagram – @dyslexiagibraltar

YouTube – @dyslexiaGibraltar-