Hassans Announces New Partner and Senior Associate Promotions

Hassans International Law Firm Limited is pleased to announce a series of promotions, effective immediately, reflecting the firm’s continued growth and commitment to developing exceptional legal talent across its practice areas.

Promoted to Partner are Stephanie Acris, who specialises in property matters and Ivan Gomez, a corporate, commercial and private client specialist.

In addition, the following have been promoted to Senior Associate:

Caroline Lane and Jeremy Requena, members of the firm’s Financial Services team.

Daniel Benaim and Thomas Blagden, specialists in Corporate, Commercial and Private Client matters.

Jesse Monteverde, based in the firm’s Tax Advisory team.

These promotions recognise each individual’s outstanding contribution to the firm, their professional excellence, and their commitment to delivering the highest standards of legal service to Hassans’ clients in Gibraltar and internationally.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner at Hassans, commented:

“We are delighted to recognise the dedication and expertise of our newly promoted Partners and Senior Associates. Each of them has demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment to our clients and the firm. These promotions not only reflect their achievements but also our confidence in their ability to help drive Hassans’ continued success.”

With these promotions, Hassans further strengthens its leadership team as it continues to advise on complex, cross-border legal matters and maintain its position as Gibraltar’s leading independent law firm.