GACO and ENFCO Announce International Conference on the Rock: Moving ‘Beyond the Checklist’

GIBRALTAR – November 5, 2025 – The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO), in collaboration with the European Network for Compliance Officers (ENFCO), today announced a crucial half-day conference focused on tackling the subtle, systemic roots of corporate corruption.

The event, titled “Beyond the Checklist: Disrupting the Normalisation of Corruption in European Compliance,” will take place on November 20, 2025, at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel in Gibraltar. It is designed for senior Compliance Officers, MLROs, and Risk Management Professionals across Europe seeking practical, implementable strategies to enhance integrity within their organizations.

The Conference will focus on everyday risks in corporate life, those invisible cases where corruption and bribery can quietly go unnoticed if not actively confronted.

The conference will be officially opened by The Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry.

“Gibraltar’s strength as an international financial centre is grounded in our firm commitment to high standards of compliance,” stated The Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP. “Events such as this, co-hosted by GACO and ENFCO, play an important role in reinforcing that commitment. They equip professionals not only to meet regulatory expectations, but to contribute to a culture that promotes sound judgement, transparency, and good governance across the sector. This proactive focus is essential to maintaining confidence and competitiveness in an evolving global environment.”

The comprehensive program features three world-class experts:

Dr. José Hernandez: Who will tackle the Systemic & Governance Angle, exposing how cultural decay and governance blind spots lead to systemic leakage.

Who will tackle the Systemic & Governance Angle, exposing how cultural decay and governance blind spots lead to systemic leakage. Ben Lyttleton: Who will focus on the Behavioural & Team Culture Angle, offering tools to combat groupthink and foster a high-integrity “upstander” culture.

Who will focus on the Behavioural & Team Culture Angle, offering tools to combat groupthink and foster a high-integrity “upstander” culture. Antonio Baquero: An investigative editor who will share the Investigative & Transactional Angle, teaching delegates how to identify “New Generation Red Flags” in complex cross-border schemes.

The half-day event will conclude with the official launch of the GACO/ENFCO White Book on European Bribery and Corruption Inquiries, a practical resource for compliance professionals.

Event Details:

What: GACO & ENFCO Half-Day Conference

GACO & ENFCO Half-Day Conference Theme: Beyond the Checklist: Disrupting the Normalisation of Corruption ∙ When: 20th November 2025, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm

Beyond the Checklist: Disrupting the Normalisation of Corruption ∙ 20th November 2025, 9:00 am – 12:30 pm Where: Aurora Ballroom, Sunborn Yacht Hotel, Gibraltar

Aurora Ballroom, Sunborn Yacht Hotel, Gibraltar Registration: Limited spaces remain for this targeted community of local and European experts. Interested parties can register via the GACO website: https://www.gaco.gi/news/gaco-enfco-half-day-conference

About GACO

The Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) is the professional body representing compliance professionals in Gibraltar. GACO works to promote professional standards, best practices, and knowledge sharing across the compliance community.

About ENFCO

The European Network for Compliance Officers (ENFCO) is a collaborative platform dedicated to advancing the compliance profession and ethical business conduct across Europe.

Media Contact: GACO Executive Committee; info@gaco.gi