Three Almost Embarrassing Business Mistakes by Global Giants

In the world of business, it is surprising, and often reassuring, to learn that even the largest and most successful companies can make almost embarrassing mistakes and blunders. Europa Trust Company Ltd. highlights three famous examples and the valuable lessons they offer for us and today’s entrepreneurs.

Be Cautious about Technology and Future Predictions:

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, once infamously remarked about computer memory for clients, saying that “640K ought to be enough for anybody.” Today, a standard computer has over 50,000 times more memory than what Bill Gates initially stated would be sufficient. Although he later admitted embarrassment over the statement, his experience offers an important lesson to us to be cautious of making confident predictions about technology or the future. Innovation moves faster than anyone expects, and humility is often the wiser stance.

Your Company Could Be Worth More Than You Realise:

In 1999, Google’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, nearly sold the company for just $1 million USD. The reason for the potential sale was so that the two founders could leave the business world and return to their PhD studies. Fortunately, they reconsidered, a decision that changed the course of business history. Today, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is valued at over $3 trillion USD, making it roughly three million times more valuable than the original asking price. It is important to remember that every company begins humbly. With perseverance, vision, and patience, your modest startup could evolve into a world-changing enterprise.

Human Oversight Still Matters:

In October 2025, the Australian government commissioned a major report from business consultancy giant, Deloitte. The firm used artificial intelligence (AI) in sections of their report. However, the AI hallucinated and filled the report with fake academic citations, wrong legal quotations, and references to books that never existed. The resulting scandal forced Deloitte to refund part of its A$440,000 contract (£215,700 / $286,000) and reignited the global concern about over reliance on AI in professional services and settings. This embarrassing mistake reminds us of the dangers of blind automation and why human oversight still matters.

Conclusion:

Business blunders happen to the best and biggest of us. Whether it’s underestimating computers, undervaluing a company, or over trusting AI, mistakes can make great teachers to all of us. It is therefore reassuring to learn that even the largest and most successful companies can make mistakes and blunders.

