Government Treaty Briefing for Business Community 4th Feb 2026

At a briefing for the business community on Wednesday 4 February at Grand Battery House, the Chief Minister opened by acknowledging both the significance of the moment and the difficulty of the road to get here. Negotiations, he said, had been long, complex and at times tough, but the outcome was a treaty that the Government believes is safe, workable and capable of being recommended to Gibraltar Parliament.

The session focused deliberately on goods. Wider treaty issues, including immigration and residency, were noted but set aside. The priority was explaining how the new customs and goods regime will work in practice and what businesses need to prepare for ahead of the expected entry into force date of 10 April 2026.

The session provided some new detail on how things will work post treaty

