GFIA Gala Dinner Returns with a ‘Starry Night’ of Finance, Music and Community Spirit

The Gibraltar Funds and Investment Association (GFIA) is delighted to announce the return of its Annual Gala Dinner, taking place on 5th June 2025 in the beautifully lit Alameda Gardens, under this year’s inspired theme: “Starry Night.”

The Gala has become a standout event in Gibraltar’s financial and social calendar – a celebration of the funds and investment industry’s success and resilience, and a chance to unite key figures from across the sector in support of local causes.

This year’s “Starry Night” theme reflects more than just the setting. In collaboration with the Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG), guests will be treated to live performances from some of Gibraltar’s most talented artists.

In attendance will be The Hon. Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP KC, Minister for Health, Business, the Port, Town Planning, and Public Utilities, as well as The Hon. Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry. Their presence underscores the strong relationship between government and industry in shaping Gibraltar’s future as a leading funds jurisdiction.

As always, GFIA is proud to give back. This year’s chosen charity is Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society (GADS) , with funds raised through a special raffle during the evening. GADS plays a vital role in supporting individuals and families affected by dementia, and guests will have the opportunity to support this important work while enjoying the Gala.

The event is generously sponsored by A.M. Capurro and Bullish whose support helps make the Gala possible and underscores their shared commitment to both industry excellence and social responsibility.

About GFIA

The Gibraltar Funds and Investment Association (GFIA) represents the collective voice of Gibraltar’s funds industry. It works closely with regulators, policymakers, and international stakeholders to promote Gibraltar as a forward-thinking, well-regulated, and globally competitive financial centre. GFIA supports its members through education, advocacy, and the promotion of best practices in the funds and investment sector.

For press enquiries or if you would like to take photos / film of the event on the night, please contact Angela or Bua : +34 711 01 0845