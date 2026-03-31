ENFCO Announces Transfer of Presidency: A Year of Unprecedented Growth as Leadership Moves from Gibraltar to Paris

A Landmark Year: GACO Hands Over ENFCO Presidency to Paris

After a year of unprecedented growth and strategic transformation, the Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) is proud to announce the formal transfer of the European Network For Compliance Officers (ENFCO) presidency to our colleagues in France, Le Cercle de la Compliance.

Reflecting on a Year of Excellence

Under the Chairpersonship of GACO’s Carlos M. Martins (1st April 2025 – 31st March 2026), ENFCO has significantly expanded its continental influence. We are delighted to share the highlights of this landmark year:

Network Growth: We successfully welcomed 10 new national associations into the ENFCO family.

We successfully welcomed into the ENFCO family. Strategic Research: The publication of a seminal whitepaper advocating for the separation of the Compliance and Legal functions .

The publication of a seminal whitepaper advocating for the separation of the . Industry Insights: The release of a comprehensive European study on Bribery & Corruption .

The release of a comprehensive European study on . Modernisation: Implementation of a new Code of Conduct, refreshed branding, and a structural reorganisation to better serve our diverse membership.

Implementation of a new Code of Conduct, refreshed branding, and a structural reorganisation to better serve our diverse membership. The 2025 Gibraltar AGM: A standout event featuring high-level international speakers and invaluable support from the Hon. Minister Nigel Feetham KC and HM Government of Gibraltar.

The Path Forward

As of 1st April 2026, Nathalie Sabek, Vice President of Le Cercle de la Compliance, assumes the Presidency. We look forward to supporting the French-led mandate as they prepare for the 2026 AGM in Paris and launch new initiatives regarding Whistleblowing and the Definition of the Compliance Officer Function.

In Memoriam

As we celebrate these milestones, we continue to honour the memory of Michelle Fisser, Chairwoman of the Dutch Compliance Association (VCO). Michelle was a vibrant and beloved member of our community who passed away shortly after the 2025 AGM; her dedication remains a constant inspiration to our work across Europe.