Significant interest in proposed reform to the Charities Act

Over 60 representatives from Gibraltar’s charitable and accounting sectors attended briefings on the proposed amendments to the Charities Act, which aim to modernise existing legislation, strengthen governance, and clarify reporting rules.

Delivered by Jose Julio Pisharello, a member of the Gibraltar Charity Commission, in collaboration with the Kusuma Trust and The Peter J Isola Foundation, the sessions focused on the practical implications for local charities, including accounting and audit requirements, trustees’ duties, and safeguarding.

Commenting on the briefings, Jose Julio Pisharello said: “These reforms will give charities and advisers a clearer framework, improving transparency and confidence in the sector. The consultation phase is an important opportunity for charities and the public to help ensure the legislation is practical and effective.”

Albert Isola CBE, Trustee of The Peter J Isola Foundation, added: “The changes to the Charities Act are welcome and with responses required by next week, its essential that local Charities are familiar with the proposed changes and importantly, are able to influence reforms that will strengthen accountability. The success of these briefings demonstrate our charities are up for the challenge.”

Michelle Tosso, Country Manager, Kusuma Trust Gibraltar. Said:

“We continue to support the invaluable work of charities in Gibraltar by providing free training and workshops. Briefings like these are essential in building knowledge, sharing best practice, and equipping charities to achieve even greater outcomes for the community.”

The deadline for submitting comments on the consultation is 15 September 2025. Submissions may be sent by email to commandpapers@gibraltar.gov.gi.