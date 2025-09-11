From Cats to Bananas: The Curious Superstitions of Yachting

Superstitions are beliefs or practices that certain actions, objects, numbers, or events can bring good or bad luck. The seafaring world has many superstitions, and many people follow them. Europa Marine Consultants Ltd. part of the Europa Group, reports on five superstitions on yachts you might not have known about.

Step onto a Yacht with Your Right or Left Foot?

To “step off on the right foot” is an ancient idiom that signifies making a successful or positive beginning. The exact origin of this superstition remains uncertain, though it is most likely rooted in Roman traditions. Remarkably, the belief has endured across centuries and is observed in the world of yachting today, where it is considered good practice to place your right foot first when boarding a vessel. By contrast, stepping forward with the left foot is traditionally thought to bring misfortune for the journey ahead.

Are Cats Good Luck on Yachts?

The presence of cats on vessels can be traced back more than 9,500 years to ancient Egypt, where they were first kept on board to control rodents that threatened food supplies and spread disease. Over the centuries, and across nearly all seafaring cultures, cats became more than pest controllers. They evolved into trusted companions and mascots, boosting morale on long voyages and even being thought capable of predicting the weather. This last belief has a basis of truth due to cats having highly sensitive inner ears, leading them to detect subtle changes in air pressure and weather conditions. Cats often behave differently as storms approach. These behavioural cues gave sailors early warnings and helped them steer clear of danger. Perhaps it is no surprise, then, that having a cat on board is still considered a sign of good luck at sea.

Does Renaming a Yacht Bring Bad Luck?

In ancient Greek mythology, the God of the Sea, Poseidon (known as Neptune to the Romans), was believed to keep the Ledger of the Deep — a mythical scroll that recorded the name of every vessel to sail the oceans. According to tradition, changing a vessel’s name without first removing the old one from this ledger would anger the god and invite misfortune at sea. To erase a vessel’s name from the ledger, sailors believed it was necessary to destroy every physical trace of the existing name. Some seafarers tried to avoid the god’s anger by keeping a fragment of the former name, preserving a link to the vessel’s past. While such superstitions may no longer be believed in modern yachting, the good news is that renaming a vessel in Gibraltar is both simple and straightforward— with no risk to offending the gods.

Should Bananas Be on Yachts?

Bananas have long been considered bad luck at sea. This superstition dates to the Caribbean trade routes of the 1600s and 1700s. Several plausible explanations fuel this bad luck belief. Bananas naturally release ethylene gas, which cause nearby fruits and vegetables to ripen and spoil more quickly. This would threaten a vessel’s provisions. As these stores rotted, they fermented and produced alcohol vapours, which sometimes combusted and caused devastating fires aboard the wooden ships. Adding to the superstition, bananas float and were often be seen among the wreckage of sunken vessels, reinforcing the idea that they had brought the misfortune. Even today, many yacht captains remain wary and prefer to keep bananas off their boats entirely.

What Does Seeing a Dolphin Represent?

In ancient Greece and Rome, dolphins were regarded as sacred animals, celebrated as rescuers of humans and protectors of seafarers. The sea god Poseidon was often depicted surrounded by dolphins, making them a powerful symbol of good fortune and guidance on the water. For sailors, the sight of dolphins swimming alongside a ship was interpreted as a promise of fair weather, safe passage, and a sign that land was near. Today, dolphins continue to be seen as emblems of protection and good luck and are frequently featured in naval and maritime heraldry. They also remain a source of wonder and joy, with many yachts chartered specifically for dolphin-watching experiences.

Do you believe these ancient yachting superstitions, or do you think they are nothing more than old sailor’s tales passed down through tradition? Whatever your view, one thing is certain — many yacht owners still believe these superstitions.

Now is the Time to Work with The Europa Group

Europa Marine Consultants Ltd. is part of the Europa Group. We have been based in Gibraltar for over 40 years and have built a reputation as a stable and reputable business.

We provide a comprehensive range of company and trust formation and management services including company and trust administration, foundations, partnerships, corporate directors, shareholders and secretaries, accounting, marine registration and other associated services.

Our clients are an eclectic mix of international executives, authors, sportsmen, corporations, wealthy individuals, families and many more. Their individual interests and needs are at the centre of our focus. Each client benefits from the experience and multi-jurisdiction knowledge of a dedicated Europa Group professional.

The Europa Group is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

If you are thinking of changing your company management, Contact us today to find out how we can help you.