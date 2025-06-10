International Compliance Association and Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) launch new certification in financial crime and regulatory compliance

10 June 2025 – The International Compliance Association (ICA), the leading professional body for the global regulatory and financial crime compliance community, has partnered with the Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) to introduce a new certification for regulatory compliance and financial crime prevention professionals in Gibraltar. The ICA and GACO Certification in Financial Crime and Regulatory Compliance is an accessible, self-paced online programme that provides a comprehensive introduction to compliance and financial crime. The course is specifically designed to equip learners with foundational knowledge in key compliance and financial crime concepts and prepare them for a successful career in regulatory and financial crime compliance.

According to PwC’s Global Compliance Study 2025 1, 85% of respondents feel that compliance requirements have become more complex in the last three years and nearly 90% of survey respondents reported that their breadth of compliance responsibilities has increased over the same period. This underscores the growing need for qualified compliance practitioners, who can successfully navigate diverse compliance challenges and adapt in a rapidly changing environment.

Enrolling on the course will allow learners to gain a strong understanding of regulatory frameworks, how the role of compliance evolves in response to industry developments, and the latest international best practices. It will equip them with the knowledge needed to assess and manage compliance risks effectively and help them to develop insights into conduct risk management and consumer protection. The programme also addresses money laundering and terrorist financing, customer due diligence, sanctions risk and the impact of digital innovation and regulatory technology on compliance.

ICA President Pekka Dare commented: “We are delighted to partner with the Gibraltar Association of Compliance Officers to introduce this certification, designed specifically for professionals who are new to the compliance field or are seeking to gain foundational knowledge into compliance. This course offers a comprehensive introduction into key compliance concepts, equipping learners with essential tools and practical skills to succeed in the field. By building a strong foundation in compliance, participants will gain the confidence needed to pursue successful and rewarding careers in the industry.”

Carlos M. Martins, Chairperson of GACO, added: “GACO is delighted not only to renew its partnership with ICA but also to embark on a new phase of collaboration, introducing an additional, tangible offering. This initiative provides an entry-level yet comprehensive qualification for young, talented individuals and professionals returning to the job market, equipping them with the expertise needed to step into roles as qualified compliance officers or equivalent positions.”

With over 180,000 industry practitioners worldwide holding ICA qualifications, this certification integrates global best practices, case studies, and practical insights to strengthen compliance expertise.

For more information, visit www.int-comp.org/.