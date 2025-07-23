Gibraltar Morocco Business Association organises the Third Edition of the “International Friendship League” Football Tournament to promote sport and cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco

On the occasion of the Anniversary of the Throne Day, the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, in partnership with the Nojoum Assadaka Football Association in Tangier, is proud to announce the Third Edition of the International Friendship League, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, 2–3 August 2025 at the Ajax Tangier Sports Club Stadium.

This international youth football tournament brings together renowned teams from Tangier, Gibraltar, and Spain, featuring young athletes from the 2010/2011, 2012/2013, and 2014/2015 age groups. The event aims to foster cross-border friendship, sportsmanship, and cultural exchange through the power of sport.

This year’s edition promises to be bigger and more festive, with an expanded programme over two full days, more participating teams, and increased support from sponsors. We are especially grateful to MH Bland Group of Companies and the Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust for their continued partnership and generosity.

As part of the celebrations, and in line with our commitment to promoting a culture of recognition, several distinguished sports personalities and dignitaries will be honoured during the event. Event Schedule:

Saturday, 2 August – Matches begin at 10:00 AM

– Matches begin at Sunday, 3 August – Matches begin at 2:00 PM

– Matches begin at Venue: Ajax Tangier Sports Club Stadium, Tangier

This event is open to the public, and everyone is warmly invited to attend and support the spirit of international friendship and youth development. The event is sponsored by MH Bland and the Strait of Gibraltar Association.