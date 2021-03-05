Your invitation to Gibrael Chamber online event for International Women’s Day 2021

The Gibraltar-Israel Chamber of Commerce will be marking International Women’s Day 2021 with an online event showcasing women innovations from different nations. We have a fantastic panel of 5 prominent ladies from 5 different countries including, South Africa, UAE, UK, Gibraltar and USA. The Hon. Minister for Equality Samantha Sacramento will open the event.

We will hear personal stories and insights from these influential business women on how they embraced innovation to maximise their personal success and the growth of their business.

Please register for FREE via the link below and join us on Zoom on 8th March at 3pm Gibraltar Time.

Places are limited so please ensure to register in advance.

https://form.jotform.com/ 210561302663345

Please feel free to share this invitation with your friends (male and female).