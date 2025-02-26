Yacht Trends for 2025 and Beyond

This year the new yacht trends seem to put the spotlight on older and classic yachts by favouring their designs. Europa Marine Consultants Limited reports on the yacht trends developing for 2025 and beyond.

Classic Design Trend

New yacht designs for 2025 are showing a design trend of returning to classic yacht design. Yacht designers are drawing inspiration from the past for new yacht models, focusing their new designs on curved sterns, lots of wooden details, round portholes and bi-colour exteriors. Owners of classic and older yachts will find their vessels enjoying newfound popularity and admiration, as vintage aesthetics come back into vogue.

Informal Dining Trend

In recent years the way people live on yachts has started to become more relaxed and informal. This has been reflected in how owners prefer to dine on board. Over the years formal dining spaces have become smaller and banquet tables have shrunk in size. New yacht models and custom builds are all opting for smaller tables, al fresco arrangements or simply coffee tables to dine. This design trend towards a more laid-back, intimate onboard dining experience is already present in many classic and older yacht models.

Noise Reduction Trend

A growing trend in 2025 is the demand for quieter yachts of all sizes. Owners are now insisting on silence as a priority to create tranquillity on board. This has prompted a push to make yacht generators, engines, and air conditioning systems operate more quietly. This noise reduction trend is not limited for new builds. Many owners of older and smaller yachts are actively retrofitting and upgrading their vessels to reduce noise.

Underwater Exploration Trend

This year has seen a surge in sales and rentals of underwater equipment, signalling a growing trend of underwater exploration. This trend extends across yachts of all ages and sizes, with a diverse range of gear available to explore the underwater world. From compact submarines, underwater drones, advanced diving and snorkelling gear, underwater cameras, to seabobs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 2025 promises to redefine the yachting experience by blending classic charm with innovation. Whether you are upgrading an older vessel or exploring new technologies, these trends are setting the stage for a more quiet, stylish, and adventurous journey on the water. Embrace the trends, stay informed, and set sail towards 2025 and beyond.

