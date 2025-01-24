Women In Insurance Awards Gibraltar 2025

WIN Gibraltar, is thrilled to announce the launch of Gibraltar’s first-ever Women in Insurance Awards! Celebrating the outstanding contributions and achievements of individuals and organisations within the local insurance sector.

These awards aim to recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the insurance industry, particularly in the areas of leadership, innovation, diversity, and inclusion

Nominations are now open for the following categories:

Outstanding Achievement : Recognising an exceptional career or landmark contribution to the industry.

: Recognising an exceptional career or landmark contribution to the industry. Rising Star : Celebrating emerging talent making a significant impact early in their career.

: Celebrating emerging talent making a significant impact early in their career. Unsung Hero : Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of those who go above and beyond, often behind the scenes.

: Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of those who go above and beyond, often behind the scenes. Ally of the Year : Recognising individuals advocating for gender equality and championing women in insurance.

: Recognising individuals advocating for gender equality and championing women in insurance. Contribution to Inclusion: Corporate Award honouring organisations that have made meaningful strides in creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace.

The deadline for nominations is 19th February, so don’t miss the chance to put forward individuals or companies that deserve recognition.

This event marks a significant milestone for Gibraltar’s insurance community, as we come together to celebrate diversity, talent, and progress within our industry.

For more details on how to submit nominations, please contact WINgibraltar@gmail.com

Join us in championing excellence and inclusion in insurance!