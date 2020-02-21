Europa Trust Company LTD: Where there is a Will, there is a way

Traditional funerals are starting to decline around the world with personal funerals becoming ever more popular. Family, friends and funeral directors are now having to comply with some unusual final instructions. Europa Trust Company reports on some of these unusual requests left in individual’s Wills.

Most people do not like thinking about death and the effects it has on those they leave behind. When the inevitable moment happens, most people choose either a traditional funeral or placing ashes of their loved one in a treasured place. However, traditional funerals are starting to decline around the world, with personal funerals becoming more popular. Individuals are leaving strict instructions on how they wish their last moments and funerals to be conducted in their Wills.

A well-written Will can reduce family disputes, ensure business continuity and make sure that final instructions are carried-out. A few examples of some unusual instructions in Wills are listed below.

To infinity and beyond…

Some individuals are not content to know that their final resting place will be on Earth. Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, NASA Astronaut Gordon Cooper and Star Trek ’s “Scotty” James Doohan all wished to have their ashes “shot” into space. All left instructions in their Wills for their families to make the arrangements for this. However, they all had to wait until 2012, when this became possible. Their ashes, as part of their final Will, were eventually sent to the final frontier.

Pringles…

Fredric Baur was an organic chemist whose most noteworthy achievement was creating the tubular containers used to package Pringles chips. Upon his death, Baur’s children had to follow his unusual Will request and place his ashes in a Pringles can. The can was then buried in his grave.

Buried with a Car…

Sandra West was a widow of an oil tycoon living in Beverly Hills. In her Will she requested that she be buried in a nightgown behind the wheel of her blue 1964 Ferrari 330. On the day of her funeral over 300 people and reporters watched as her final instructions and her blue Ferrari were carried out with a large crane and placed into a concrete box. Today, her grave-site is visited by thousands of tourists and even forms part of several tours.

Whatever your final wishes may be, it is important to have them within a well-written Will. We offer a confidential Will drafting service to our clients. Further information can be found here.